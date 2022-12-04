Man's Response To Worker Asking For A Tip On A Pickup Order Sparks Debate

A man’s post on TikTok recently sparked the age-old debate regarding tipping — except this time, he believes he’s completely justified in not leaving a tip for his food.

Over 880,000 people flocked over to see what all the controversy was about, and over 2200 people decided to chime in with their thoughts and opinions on whether or not he did the right thing.

He claims that tipping for on pick-up orders has “gotten out of hand.”

Shawn, the man who posted the TikTok (@eyeout4selen3r), doesn’t believe that he should have to tip anyone when he goes to the store himself to pick up his food.

“Not to sound like a total hater, but genuinely, what the hell is going on with this whole iPad tipping thing? Like it’s gotten so far out of hand that it’s almost laughable,” he says in the 32-second video.

He describes the entire ordeal in detail, starting with his decision to order the food online and drive over to get the food in person.

“I get there, I give the girl my card to pay for the food, she puts it in, whatever, and then all of a sudden she spins that iPad around — I get whiplash — and she’s like ‘would you like to leave a tip?’” he continues.

Incredulously, he answers by saying “girlfriend, for what? What did you do? No actually, I’m going to flip this thing right back at you. I will be taking a tip — 20% thanks.”

“Once you’re done, go grab me your shirt. I’m clocking in, because at this point I’m genuinely more of an employee at this establishment than you are, and I would like to be compensated.”

Shawn’s hyperbole references a recent cultural phenomenon where workers at fast food establishments or restaurants with takeout options have started asking for tips.

The way they do this is through the use of an “iPad,” or any kind of tablet that rests on a swivel.

The worker will turn the table in your direction from behind the register and ask for a tip, and because of the awkwardness of refusing a tip right in front of the person asking, many people will offer one in guilt.

“It’s a total guilt trip,” one person wrote in the comments. “I tip 20%+ at sit-down restaurants but will proudly select NO TIP for things that don’t require it.”

In most cases, tipping your server has become the norm because waiters are intentionally paid less in order to account for tips.

However, when it comes to picking up that food and not being provided with an actual service, people seem able to justify it a little more.

“I purchased a bottle of water at the fair and after handing me the bottle they turned the iPad and asked if I wanted to tip… for handing me water??” wrote another user.

Even though many agreed with Shawn, some people claimed that they’d tip anyway.

Although the loud majority of people claimed that it was wrong to be asked for a tip in these situations, others disagreed.

“I'm an over-tipper and I tip anybody that I can,” one user wrote in the comments.

“I’m tipping more now than before covid!” wrote another user. “I’m just happy that some people are actually working at this point! Bonus $ for that these days!!!!”

In defense of the employees who probably still only make minimum wage — an amount that is hardly liveable — some people said the right thing to do would be to tip anyway.

“You have nooo idea how much work is involved in food industry!!!” someone wrote.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.