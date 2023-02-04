Man Stole 10K From His Girlfriend To Place A Bet, Wins 100M & Gives Her Money Back — Now She Wants $40M

A man used stolen money to gamble on in a bet. After he won over 100 times the amount of money he gambled on, he refused to give the person he stole from their fair share of the money.

Now he is at risk of losing his relationship.

The man allegedly stole 10K from his girlfriend to use in a bet and ended up winning 100M.

In 2021, the man from Nigeria allegedly stole the money after his girlfriend had left it on his shelf while visiting him. While she took a trip to the salon, he took the 10K in Nigerian dollars and placed it in a bet that lasted for two days.

He promised his girlfriend that he would win back her stolen money and return it to her.

Not only did the man win the bet, but he also won 100 million Nigerian!

He shared the exciting news with his girlfriend. However, that is when things went South.

The man only gave his girlfriend back the 10K out of the 100 million he won in the bet.

Furious that her boyfriend had stolen her money and used it in a bet, she demanded that he give her at least 40 million.

He refused, claiming that he wanted to use most of the money to grow his business. After some going back and forth, he told his girlfriend that he would give her 5 million.

She did not accept his offer and was forced to give him an ultimatum: either give her the 40 million she asked for or she would be leaving him.

Now the man is deciding whether he wants to be financially wealthy or be in a relationship.

Some Internet users believed that the man should give his girlfriend what she asked for since he stole her money to begin with.

“If she had lent it to him, I would say he only owes her 10,000 back. However, he stole it, so he should give her more as an apology.,” one user commented under a YouTube video detailing the man’s dilemma.

“Honestly, he probably should have been charged with theft, but since that is not going to happen, he should give her more than he took.”

“He won 100 million...he could've AT THE VERY LEAST gifted her with 1-10 million! If it weren't for her he wouldn't have that 100 million!” another user pointed out.

Others believed that the man only owed back the amount that he stole.

“He is right though, he only owes her what he took,” one user wrote. “He gave her back what he said. If she was that concerned she should have immediately gone to the authorities. She agreed that he was going to pay her back the 10K. What's the problem?” another user added.

Others encouraged the girlfriend to leave no matter the outcome since her boyfriend stole from her and could not be trusted.

“At the end of the day….he stole from her. Why does she want him under that scenario? Low self-esteem, and toxic. She should sue and move on,” one user recommended.

“This man is so cold. If he stole once, he’ll do it again,” another user noted.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.