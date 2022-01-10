Man Gifts Cousin A Winning Lottery Ticket – But His Wife Wants Him To Take It Back

A man posted to the subreddit ‘AITA’ (Am I The A**Hole) asking for advice and opinions after “giving” his cousin $50,000 against his wife’s wishes.

The man had gathered with his extended family for a belated Christmas celebration where the custom for the event is that everyone exchanges “stocking stuffers.”

“The custom for this event is that we exchange 'stocking stuffers' – nothing over $10. Ever since we've had this gathering, I've always bought scratch off lottery tickets for all the adults,” the man explains in the Reddit post.

Usually there is never a big win from the lottery tickets as the man buys them for his family every year, but there are a few exceptions with some people winning a couple dollars.

“One year my uncle's ticket hit for $50 and everyone went crazy. It's always a good time.”

However, this Christmas was very different after the man’s 23-year-old cousin won the max jackpot.

The man had gifted his cousin a lottery ticket worth $50,000.

“He holds his ticket up and claims that it just hit for the max jackpot - $50,000. Everyone rushes over, a couple of my uncles verify - yep this kid just won $50k,” the man wrote.

The man was “elated” for his cousin, congratulating him on winning from the lottery ticket he’d gifted him.

“I scooped him up in a big bear hug and said Merry Christmas you lucky a-hole. He was screaming and his mom was actually in tears and [the] whole room was excited. It was literally one of the top ten experiences of my life.”

It doesn’t take long for the good mood to end, as the man gets a text message from his wife telling him to “come to the car.”

When the man goes outside, he can tell from his wife’s body language that she is angry, telling him there is no way they are giving his cousin $50,000.

“She told me there is no way that we are giving my cousin $50k, then starts fussing at me about buying the lotto tickets to begin with,” the man recalled.

The man starts to explain in his post that he is in his mid-forties and has a two decade professional career, and his wife chose to be a stay-at-home mom. While he acknowledges that $50,000 is a lot of money, he points out that they aren't struggling financially.

The couple drives later model cars that are fully paid off, their retirements and children’s college funds are fully funded, and their only debt is the house they live in.

“My cousin, on the other hand. Just graduated from college. His mom is single and was one of those fiercely independent women who refused charity. She took on extra jobs to help him pay for school,” the man continued.

His cousin worked at least two jobs while going to school full-time, even managing to make the dean’s list.

The man’s cousin also has student loans, and despite landing a job, doesn’t have a car or money to afford to live closer to his place of employment, giving him a two hour commute to work.

“He's also saving for an engagement ring for his sweet girlfriend of 3 years. This money would literally change this kid's life and frankly I think it couldn't have gone to a better member of my family.”

The man explained to his wife that they aren’t giving his cousin $50,000, but they just gifted him a $5 lottery ticket, but his wife was still not happy.

“She is now demanding I go back in there and take the ticket back from him, saying maybe we'll give him some of it.”

The husband and wife argue a bit, but the man can’t get her to explain why she wants the money so bad other than “it's ours and you’re not giving it away.”

The man ended the post by saying that they fought all the way home and his wife hasn’t spoken more than a couple of words to him since.

Many people under the Reddit thread were in agreement that the man was NTA (Not The A**Hole).

“Your wife is completely in the wrong. You are right, you have not given away $50k, you gave him a gift that could have been worth $0 at the end of the day for a bit of a laugh and the lucky sod got lucky,” a user commented.

Another user commented, “Your wife is wrong. Like you said, you gave him a $5 ticket as a gift. You don't take gifts back when you realize they are worth more than you thought.”

