Man Makes Flight Attendants Cry & Sing In A Plot To Get Free Champagne

A fake proposal video has gone viral on TikTok after a man and a woman posed as a couple on a plane to get some free perks.

The situation seemed to go a little too far once the flight attendants began getting emotional at what they thought was a newly engaged couple.

A man 'proposed' to his friend in order to get free champagne on an airplane.

TikTok user, Roman Romero, shared a video of a time when he and his friend faked being a couple on a commercial flight.

"One time I faked a proposal to a friend of mine on a long plane ride to get bottomless champagne for free," Romero wrote alongside a crying laughing emoji.

In the video, there is a woman sitting down in her seat with a huge smile on her face. A flight attendant brings over a tray of glasses filled with champagne.

She thanks the flight attendant while struggling to hold back her laughter.

There are other flight attendants gathering in the background of the video, looking around expectantly.

Then the man in question comes into the shot, wearing a “Smokey Robinson” t-shirt. He began addressing the woman who was sitting down as Aliza.

“Two years ago, Aliza and I met on the airplane flying to New York City,” he begins — delivering a performance worthy of an Oscar.

The camera then panned to Aliza laughing and smiling during the speech, probably because she knew the whole thing was a setup.

“Every moment since then has been absolutely magical,” he continued.

“You’re the most beautiful woman I know inside and out, and I wanna spend the rest of my life with you.”

Then the man got down on one knee and asked Aliza if she would marry him. Of course, she said yes.

He put an “engagement” ring on her finger and gently kissed her hand while hugging.

The flight crew had no idea it was all a stunt to get free drinks.

Everyone on the plane started to clap for the couple. The video then cut to the flight attendants singing a song for the couple.

One of them was even holding and playing a ukulele. Then, toward the end of the video, one of the flight attendants can be seen wiping her eyes — clearly a proposal during a flight is not something these workers see every day!

TikTok users were in hysterics at the well-thought-out prank.

"I’m laughing so hard but at the same time thinking this is so wrong" wrote one user.

Another wrote,"I FEEL SO BAD BC OF THE EFFORT FROM THE GUY WITH THE UKULELE."

"This feels illegal" offered a third.

Taylor Haynes is a writer based in Chicago. She writes for Entertainment & News at YourTango. You can find her on Instagram here.