Man Refuses To Give Up His Spot On A Ride For A Crying Child & Gets A Mixed Reaction

Most of us would love the opportunity to test drive a race car simulator — whether we’re a child or an adult. However, if the attraction is about to close down for the day, and an anxious small child is eager to ride, should an adult give up their spot for them?

One man certainly does not believe so and shared a video of himself denying a child behind him his place in line so that he would be able to take the last test drive of the day.

The man refused to give up his spot in line to a crying little girl who wanted to take the last ride of the day.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 11 million times and garnered over 2 million likes, one man depicts himself awaiting a test ride on a race car simulation in a mall. The day was coming to an end and the mall was preparing to close, so the man was informed that he would be the last one onboard the simulator for the evening.

However, one little girl behind him in line did not like hearing this and decided to ask him if they could switch places. She was definitely not expecting his response.

The man claims that he denied the little girl’s request and got into the race car. As he is enjoying the ride, she is filmed burying her face into her father’s stomach and crying.

“When they say you’re the last one able to ride today and you deny the little kid behind you asking to trade places,” he wrote in the text overlay of the video as the audio clip, “F–k them kids and f–k you,” plays in the background.

Some TikTokers praised the man’s actions, calling it the ‘best thing’ they’ve ever seen.

“You sitting in the car with a huge smile on your face while the kid is crying is one of the best things I've ever seen,” one user commented.

“I would do the same, not gonna miss out on the F1 test drive,” another user shared.

“Good for you! Hope it was fun!” another user wrote.

However, others believed that he was selfish to not sacrifice his spot for a crying child.

“She’s just a little kid. Should’ve let her ride,” one user commented.

“It's just a spot, hope this piece of trash needs a spot in the future for something life-saving and he doesn't get it,” another user wrote.

“If you think laughing at little kids crying is funny then you all are just built weird,” another user added.

Other users pointed out that this was a life-lesson moment for the little girl that you will not always get everything you want.

“You waited in line too. It's a teachable moment. If you really want to go on a ride make sure it's two hours before they close,” one user pointed out.

“A character-building moment right here,” another user wrote.

“Every interaction with a kid, either teaches them, the world is hard OR that people are kind. Both are beneficial,” another user commented.

Others noted that the man most likely waited longer on line than the girl and she was not entitled to his spot just because she was a child.

