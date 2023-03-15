Man Left 'Speechless' After His First Date In 4 Years Got Him Flowers — Is This How It Feels To Be 'Treated Right?'

TikTok influencer and the dating scene's newest addition Ian Fonz likely had all the usual nerves that come with dating when he embarked on his first date in four years.

However, his mind was quickly put at ease by his kind-hearted date who showed up to their meet-up with flowers.

It was a simple gesture but not something many young people do on their first date. Even less common, however, is a woman buying flowers for a man — as was the case on Fonz's date.

His date gave him a beautiful bouquet of flowers, which made him wonder, ‘is this what it’s like to be treated right?’

Crouched in front of the camera, Fonz said, “I went on my first date in about four years this weekend, and the craziest thing happened.”

“I got flowers,” he said, smiling from ear to ear. “And not just any crappy flowers, he noted. They were “in a bouquet, in a mason jar.”

He was given white tulips and blue hyacinths, both species of flowers that have positive interpretations. Blue hyacinths represent loyalty, sincerity, and fidelity. White tulips represent forgiveness, respect, purity, and honor. While it’s not known if his date was intentional in the meaning behind the flowers, gifting flowers on a date is still a sweet gesture, a small kindness that shows you care.

Fonz said, “I was literally speechless” when his date gave him the bouquet of flowers. “What do I say?” He wondered. “This is my first time getting flowers.”

He held the bouquet up to the camera, asking, 'Is this how it feels to get treated right?'

He smiled even harder, and said, “I’m not even a flowers guy, but I might be now.”

Aside from being beautiful to look at, flowers have multiple health benefits for those who keep them in their homes. According to a report from Texas A&M’s Ellison Chair in International Floriculture, keeping plants increases memory retention and concentration.

The report noted that having nature in the home “serves to stimulate both the senses and the mind, improving mental cognition and performance.” In addition, the report stated that “people who keep flowers in their home feel happier, less stressed, and more relaxed.” The report also concluded that flowers have an effect on social relationships.

“Studies have shown that people who spend more time around plants are much more likely to try and help others, and often have more advanced social relationships.”

Fonz's date likely wasn't concerned about the scientific benefit of her gift to him but she's still getting plenty of praise in the comments section of his video.

"My girl got me flowers on Valentine’s Day and I cried lmao. Ladies get ya man’s flowers it’ll mean more than ya think it does," one user wrote — a sentiment many others echoed while noting that traditional gender roles have meant that men often don't get showered with gifts on dates. Fonz's video is proof that, regardless of your gender, we all like to be treated to a gift every now and then.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.