Johnny Depp Fans Target His Daughter With Hateful Messages As She Stays Silent On Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, has been facing an influx of hateful messages over her decision to stay silent on her father's defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Depp, 22, hasn't posted to her Instagram since the beginning of April, before the trial started, which has made many Johnny Depp fans upset.

Johnny Depp fans have been demanding Lily-Rose Depp address Amber Heard's allegations.

“Please support your father. Regardless of YOUR relationship with him you know that Amber is NOT THE VICTIM. Support him please, speak up!!!!” one fan wrote.

Another added: "Not a single pic of your dad! What kind of human being are u!?” In a second comment, the same account continued: “After years you will be gone and forgotten and people will only remember you as the daughter of a legendary man.”

Amid the hateful comments, other fans have defended Depp's decision to not speak on the trial.

“She doesn’t owe you ANYTHING and she doesn’t need to do ANYTHING… stop harassing her,” one fan commented after people began harassing the French-born actor, whom Johnny shares with singer Vanessa Paradis.

The former couple also shares a son, Jack, 20.

“Johnny would not want you all attacking his daughter. Leave her alone. She has done nothing to deserve yall attacking her. Be better humans!” another fan chimed in.

Lily-Rose Depp previously defended her father from Amber Heard's abuse allegations.

Despite not addressing the current defamation trial, Depp previously spoke out in support of her father back in 2016.

“My dad is the sweetest, most loving person I know, he’s been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Lily-Rose was previously mentioned in the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp after Heard testified that Depp introduced Lily-Rose to marijuana when she was 14.

Heard claimed she and Depp got into an argument in November 2013 after he let an older famous musician who Lily-Rose, then 14, had a crush on, stay the night at their house.

"I made him really angry by weighing in on that," Heard said.

The actress also detailed an incident where she claims she comforted Lily-Rose after Depp became inebriated during a family vacation.

She said Depp had shoved her into a wall on his private yacht over the incident, accusing her of revealing to his kids that he was "off the wagon again."

Depp himself also brought up his daughter during his own testimony, telling the court that Lily-Rose had skipped out on his wedding in 2015 because she wasn't on good terms with Heard.

"My daughter, Lily-Rose, did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons," he said.

