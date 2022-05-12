Amber Heard’s Mother Calls Johnny Depp ‘Crazy’ But Tells Him ‘I Love You’ In Conflicting Text Messages

Johnny Depp's relationship with Amber Heard's parents has become a talking point for those following his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.

The case, which accuses Heard of falsely insinuating that Depp abused her during their marriage in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, has seen both sides amass evidence about alleged abuse that occurred in the marriage.

One detail Depp's supporters often probe is whether or not Heard's own family believe her claims.

Are Amber Heard's parents on Johnny Depp's side?

This belief seems to be founded on some screenshots of text messages sent between Depp and Heard’s parents on May 27, 2016 hours after Heard filed a restraining order against Depp.

Amber Heard's PARENTS, David and Paige Heard, ADMITTED THE WHOLE DOMESTIC ABUSE CLAIM WAS A PRODUCT OF AMBER HEARD'S LAWYERS.



She made up the claims.#amberheardisapsychopath #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/CRZcMvWkS4 — Papaya (@bee_papaya) May 6, 2022

In the screenshots, it quite clearly appears that Heard’s mother, Paige Heard, blamed lawyers for the restraining order.

“It's the lawyers on both sides doing this not Amber. I heard the whole story very teary—if I could just talk to Johnny. She didn't want this,” Paige Heard writes to Depp.

“Friggin lawyers on BOTH sides!! This was not her idea, not her wishes. She was told she would be evicted and out in 30 days if she did not do this."

Paige, who died in 2020, appears to be refering to the restraining order but does not state any opinion about the abuse allegations.

A Virginia court also heard that Depp and his former father-in-law had a close relationship during the couple’s marriage including doing drugs together at Heard and Depp’s engagement party.

The theory that Heard’s parents support Depp is often shared on social media but the screenshots may not show the entire picture.

Other texts from Paige Heard suggest the mother did have at least some level of concern for her daughter.

Amber Heard's parents had previously slammed Johnny Depp.

On December 17, 2015, Paige Heard messaged her daughter to say that David Heard sent Depp a "scathing message.”

"He really reamed him. He compared you to Lily Rose [Depp's daughter] and how JD would feel. Your dad's blood is boiling."

In a May 21, 2016 message to her daughter after seeing pictures of alleged bruises inflicted on Amber Heard, Paige writes, "I'd like to give him a [piece] of my mind, but don't worry I won't. He is crazy."

David Heard adds that his daughter "should never hit you or call you another name and same goes for you and if that were the case you guys could be happy together for the rest of your lives."

David and Paige Heard have never spoken publicly about their opinions on the allegation nor have they explicitly stated their support for Depp.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.