Kids' Softball Umpire Says She Was Punched By A Disgruntled Parent After A Game

A children's softball coach is speaking out after she was allegedly attacked by a parent at a 12 and under game.

Sport is known to rile up even the calmest of us but it is those who give up their time to volunteer or work in a sport that seem to get the brunt of this outrage, a fact Kristi Moore knows all too well.

The Mississippi softball umpire says she was punched by a parent after a game.

Moore claims she was calling a 12-year-old softball game and, as is expected at these events, a parent got a bit upset over a call.

The situation escalated when the parent allegedly started yelling abuse and profanities from the stands at the umpire for a 12-and-under softball game.

Naturally, Moore did the logical thing and threw the unruly parent out of the game.

When they refused to go, Moore told their team’s coach that they’d forfeit the game if the parent didn’t leave and that seemed to settle the issue. Moore later said that the parent made her a promise, “That she was going to **** me up”

The parent made good on their promise after the game.

The disgruntled spectator reportedly punched Moore in the face after the game, causing visible damage. Moore decided to call her children ahead of time so that her kids could hear it from her.

The parent, 32-year-old Kiara Thomas apparently waited around for Moore after the game so that she could attack her. You know, like a normal, rational person.

Thomas was later arrested and charged with simple assault.

The treatment of umpires and referees was already bad but seems to be getting worse.

A lot of the people that do what Moore does (assuming that she decides to keep doing it) do so for the love of the sport and to help kids experience a semi-competitive environment.

Kids' sports are meant to be fun places for children to grow as players. What they are not, is a matter worth punching someone over.

Moore made a Facebook post in the days after the incident, showing off her black eye and taking the chance to explain the plight of kids sports referees, who often get paid little to nothing for the service that they provide.

The battered umpire wrote, “When you don’t feel you have the quality of umpires you should….this is why. When the day comes that your kid can’t play a ballgame because there are no longer officials to call it….THIS.IS.WHY.”

Ultimately, parents need to understand that these umpires and referees are paid very little and are much more so volunteers than anything else. And, of course, at the end of the day, it’s just a game.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.