Parent Defends Texas Teacher Who Was Fired After Allegedly Showing Porn During Class

Whether it’s reliving an embarrassing memory or suddenly thinking that you’re going to fail a class because of an assignment that you forgot about, classrooms are very often the settings of nightmares.

For one teacher, an extremely embarrassing classroom nightmare became a reality with very real consequences.

A Texas teacher has been terminated for accidentally showing pornography during class.

A Klein Collins High School teacher named Kevin Welchel was allegedly watching porn on his computer when, somehow, someway, the pornography started displaying on the classroom projector.

It is unclear at this time exactly how Welchel and the students reacted to the situation, but school officials and authorities were quick to respond.

Welchel was fired from his teaching position at Klein Collins High School.

Administrators found Welchel’s actions, no matter how accidental, to be totally unacceptable. After promptly firing Welchel, the school district said in a statement, “The individual was immediately removed and is no longer employed by the district… The district does not tolerate such unacceptable conduct.”

Reportedly, the teacher is even in trouble with law enforcement, as the school district explained in the rest of their statement, “Charges have been filed by police and all appropriate legal action will be taken to the fullest extent of the law.”

Welchel is now facing the possibility of a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

The teacher has been charged with the display of harmful material to minors and now faces the possibility of some serious sentences.

One legal analyst commented on the charges, saying, “Based on the facts we have, this is a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. The defensive to this the only intent he had was scientific or educational, but based on the facts we have I don’t think this material is going to cut that.”

Given the district’s vindictive rhetoric and the charge, things aren’t exactly looking good for Welchel.

Parents are divided over Welchel’s removal and the charges.

While the first priority for all of the parents is their children, at least one parent was saddened by the removal of Welchel, saying, “He was an excellent teacher and our children loved him so it’s really unfortunate that this happened, and hopefully, somehow it will work itself out.”

Another parent said of the whole situation, “That is something that is very, very unprofessional. Something that is very inappropriate. Something that should not have happened.”

Welchel’s neighbors were also supportive of the teacher and called for the allegations to be investigated, saying “Our relations with Kevin and his wife have always been very positive. They are very active and supportive parents to their two children. I think this allegation needs to be checked out thoroughly.”

