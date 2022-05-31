Police Shoot Unarmed Pregnant Woman 5 Times Before Handcuffing Her On The Ground In Witness Video

Witnesses say a pregnant woman who was shot by police had her hands raised moments before the shots were fired.

Law enforcement in Kansas City, Missouri, was responding to reports of a carjacking when they encountered Leonna Hale and her boyfriend at a Family Dollar at 6th and Prospect Ave.

The Kansas City police officers told passengers in the car next to them to exit the vehicle, prompting the man inside the suspected car to flee on foot as police officers chased him.

After being told to get on the ground, 26-year-old Hale claimed she was pregnant and unarmed, warned officers of a firearm inside the car, and attempted to comply with their orders.

Kansas City police shot the woman five times

Hale was shot five times after attempting to run away when police officers ran at her with guns drawn.

On Friday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said they were attempting to arrest the carjacking suspects who were inside the suspected carjacked vehicle when the one man fled and Hale had been shot.

Horrified witnesses recounted the scene to the Kansas City Star, sharing video footage of the aftermath as well.

29-year-old Shédanja, who declined to give her last name, said she had gone to the store to get gasoline and ice cream with her kids, who witnessed the terrible scene as well.

Shédanja said that when the man fled, three officers chased after him, while the remaining officers were trained on Hale.

According to her, Hale tried to cooperate, but couldn’t lay on the ground due to her pregnancy, and started backing away in fear of the yelling police officers.

Once the officers approached her with weapons drawn, she fleed, but only made it three steps before five shots rang out and hit Hale, causing her white t-shirt to turn red with blood.

“One, two, three, four, five. I remember it because it didn’t stop. They shot five times,” Shédanja said during a phone interview Saturday with The Star.

“I remember seeing her hit the ground and I froze.”

In the video recorded by Shédanja, she can be heard yelling at the police officers and whoever might watch the video that she was being handcuffed while laying on the ground in a pool of her own blood.

“She did not pull out a weapon on them,” she said. “She did not even have a stick in her hand.”

She yells in shock, in complete terror, and is horrified that her children had to suffer through the scene unfolding before them, saying police officers should receive better training.

“I stopped here to get some gas, y'all, and my son just watched this,” she yells in the video. “My one-year-old son just watched this. My 10-year-old son just watched this. And my 13-year-old son just watched this.”

Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Andrew Bell claimed that the state troopers were handling the investigation, as is protocol, and that the two officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

Bell also reported that while Hale had suffered serious injuries, she was in a stable condition at the hospital where she was being treated.

The man who fled the scene had been apprehended unharmed and was arrested by the police.

A gun reportedly “was located” near the vehicle, but it’s uncertain whether or not the victim had been holding it at the time of the shooting.

“Intricate details that have to be followed up on,” said Bell. “Everything's going to be analyzed, to be scrutinized by our officers,” adding that they would be reviewing the body camera footage as well.

Interim Kansas City Police Chief Joseph Mabin arrived at the scene and told reporters that his department would be fully transparent with the state troopers handling the investigation.

“We never want to be in these types of situations - not the public, not the police department,” he said. “Anytime anything happens like this, it's a blight on our community.”

