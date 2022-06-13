Social Media Is Proving Amber Heard’s Point After She Calls Out ‘Unfair’ Treatment

Amber Heard is speaking out about the unfair treatment against her in her first interview since ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her concluded.

Heard spoke with NBC News in an exclusive interview that will air in full on TODAY on Tuesday and Wednesday and Deadline on Friday night. In the interview, the Aquaman actress made headlines for saying that she “doesn’t blame” the jury for favoring Depp.

"I actually understand,” Heard said. “He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor."

Amber Heard claimed she was treated unfairly on social media during the trial.

Heard described the social media presence surrounding her trial as “unfair” towards her and favorable to Depp. She said that even her biggest detractors should be able to see the difference and perception between her and her ex.

"I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” Heard said.

“I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.

"But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

In response to the interview, social media users have been proving Heard right by slamming her for making this claim.

Social media data seems to back up Heard’s claim.

On TikTok, videos with the hashtag “JusticeForJohnnyDepp” amassed a total of 20 billion views, compared to just 103 million for those using the hashtag “JusticeForAmberHeard” — and even then that hashtag is filled with videos doubting her claims.

On Twitter, searching for the hashtag asking for justice for Depp are overwhelmingly positive towards the Pirates of the Caribbean star, while also attacking Heard for her claims.

“The Jury watched you testify for 4 days, and listened to YOUR witnesses for 3.5 weeks,” one Twitter user said. “And they decided you were lying out of your teeth with malicious intent. Enough lies Ms. Heard. We all know the truth.”

On the opposite end, tweets with the hashtag asking for justice for Heard are mixed between her supporters and opponents.

"The #JUSTICEFORAMBERHEARD is full of b—es that repeated third grade and can’t get pass the fact that woman can be abusers too,” another Twitter user said.

The difference in perception extends even to their personal social media accounts.

Depp’s statement regarding the verdict of the trial has over 19 million likes and over a million comments, the majority of which show their support for the actor.

Conversely, Heard’s statement about the verdict has just over 444,000 likes and only five comments due to her limiting who can leave one, possibly due to the number of vitriolic comments she received.

Regardless of one’s opinion of the trial or either person involved, everyone should be able to agree that both of them deserve to have a voice and let the truth speak for itself without adding to the trauma of abuse by spreading unnecessary levels of hate.

