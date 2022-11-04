Jessica Simpson Sparks Health Concerns After Fans Spot 'Strange' Behavior In New Ad

Fans are speculating about Jessica Simpson's health after a recent video she appeared in on Pottery Barn's Instagram.

The business mogul and award-winning singer became a trending topic after taking viewers on a tour of her youngest daughter's bedroom.

Simpson shares three children daughters, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, with her husband Eric Johnson.

Fans flooded the comment section expressing concerns for Simpson's wellbeing.

"Respectfully... she looks frail" said one user. Another commenter asked, "Is she on drugs? Slurred speech..."

Is Jessica Simpson sick?

Simpson, 42, has not disclosed any details about her health but has alluded to a tumultuous health journey numerous times over the years.

Simpson underwent a drastic weight loss journey.

After Birdie's 2019 birth, Simpson revealed that she had dropped 100 lbs in just six months.

"Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder," she wrote in an Instagram caption at the time.

This wasn’t Simpson’s first time being in the spotlight for her appearance, and it’s doubtful that it will be the last.

At the time, Simpson was praised and her trainer, Harley Pasternak, even spoke publicly about the approach the singer took to losing weight.

“So the majority of the weight loss actually came from everything she did outside of the gym, and then everything in the gym is about toning and tightening.”

However, more recently, Simpson has hit back at critics who now accuse her of being "too thin."

“I’ve been criticized, and it hurts, and I’ve been every weight and I’ve been proud of it,” said the singer in a September 2022 interview

“I decided, okay, everyone is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance.”

Simpson previously opened up about disordered eating and taking diet pills.

In her 2020 memoir, “Open Book,” Simpson revealed that, at 17, she was told that the only way she would be able to get a contract is by losing 15 pounds.

"I immediately went on an extremely strict diet, and started taking diet pills, which I would do for the next 20 years," Simpson said in the book. She was 5’3 and weighed 118 pounds at the time.

Simpson has battled alcohol addiction.

Simpson has been sober since 2017 after suffering from alcoholism.

In her book, she described using alcohol as a coping mechanism after being sexually abused as a child.

She celebrated four years of sobriety in a 2021 Instagram post writing, I didn’t love myself. "I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do."

"I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."

While fans have every right to express concern for Simpson, they should do so with sensitivity given Simpson's history of health issues. One brief Instagram clip is not a clear indicator of someone's personal life.

