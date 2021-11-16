Why Taylor Swift’s ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Music Video Is One Big Subliminal Message To Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift has released a re-recorded version of her 2012 studio album Red and she has already dropped two music videos.

The singer released a music video for the song, “I Bet You Think About Me” on November 15th which featured Miles Teller and was co-produced by Blake Lively.

The song was released as a vault track, meaning it was cut from the original release.

Although the song lyrics themselves likely refer to actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who was an inspiration for many songs on 'Red,' TikToker Len just posted his theory on what the music video could be about.

Is Taylor Swift's 'I Bet You Think About Me' video about Scooter Braun?

According to one fan, the music video explores Swift's ability to reclaim her music from music mogul Scooter Braun.

He began the video by saying, “that music video was not about what you think it was about.” He continued by saying Swift doesn’t care about relationships from ten years ago, as she is happily with actor Joe Alywn. Instead he says the singer cares about her rerecordings.

The music video follows a man on his wedding day, while he is seeing the singer in places and things around him are turning red. One of the scenes in the video shows the singer raising the middle finger with her wearing the red ring.

According to the theory, this is meant to represent how Braun has been unable to escape the wrath of the Swifties after buying Swift's music.

At one point in the video, Swift stands beside a five-tiered cake — which may represent the five albums she will re-record.

Swift destroys the second layer, which would likely represent 'Fearless,' as this is the first album she re-recorded and, by doing so, devalued Braun's ownership of her original work.

Len ends the video with saying, “this was a big old ‘I told you so’ to Big Machine, Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta, all of them.”

Scooter Braun is a talent manager, best known for representing Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

In 2019, Scooter Braun purchased Taylor Swift's music masters.

Braun acquired Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group in 2019 and was reportedly valued at $300 million. Swift had been signed to Big Machine since she was 15 years old.

Following the announcement the singer posted a blog on her official Tumblr saying she was “sad and grossed out” by the news.

The singer explains she always knew Borchetta would sell the company, but had no knowledge that it would be Braun. Swift has had a complicated history with Braun, specifically with his clients Bieber and Kanye West, which Borchetta was aware of.

So anyway I think the main dude in the "I Bet You Think About Me" video sure looks a lot less like Jake Gyllenhaal and a lot more like a cross between Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun. pic.twitter.com/FICpLtAMDt — Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) November 16, 2021

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in,” she said in the post.

The singer and songwriter continued and said her “musical legacy was about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

With the new contract Swift lost rights to her masters recorded before 2019, and since then Braun has sold the albums to the investment firm, Shamrock Holdings.

Taylor is now reclaiming her masters through re-releasing her music. The copyright now includes her name and each song title has (Taylor’s Version) to follow it.

'Red' is her second re-released album following Fearless which was released in April of this year.

“Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work,” Swift posted to Instagram in February.

