False Rumor That Queen Elizabeth II Is Taking Ivermectin To Treat COVID-19 Spreads After ‘Error’ In News Report

Queen Elizabeth II has come down with a bout of Covid at 95 years old, and as many people fear for the British monarch’s health, others have been left baffled by a news report that suggested she was using a controversial medicine to treat the virus.

During Nine Network’s “A Current Affair” (ACA) broadcast, a segment on the Queen’s illness had an editing error in which the medicine called “Stromectol” appeared on the screen.

Stromectol, otherwise known as ivermectin, has been the source of controversy and the subject of much debate as many people who are against the use of vaccines have suggested it could be used to treat Covid

Is Queen Elizabeth II taking Ivermectin to treat COVID-19?

A spokesperson has confirmed that there is no evidence to suggest that the Queen is taking Ivermectin or any related drug.

However, that hasn't stopped people who shared the ACA broadcast from convincing anti-vaxxers that Ivermectin suppression is part of the American leftist agenda.

The segment featured Dr. Mukesh Haikerwal, a general practitioner in Victoria and former Australian Medical Association boss, who talked about how newly approved medicine could be vital in helping suppress the Queen’s system and fight the virus.

That’s when the editor included an image of the Ivermectin box and anti-vaxxers went wild.

“Ivermectin never even came into the conversation,” Haikerwal said to Guardian Australia. “I said there are medications available for people who are vulnerable … I didn’t even name them, but it was obviously Sotrovimab. It certainly wouldn’t be ivermectin. I wouldn’t recommend it.”

A Nine spokesperson said the shot of Stromectol “shouldn’t have been included” and was the “result of human error."

“We did not intend to suggest Dr. Mukesh Hawikerwal endorsed Stromectol,” the spokesperson said on Tuesday. “We’ve apologized to him this morning and he has accepted that apology. We do not suggest the Queen is using ivermectin.”

The Queen has been recommended Ivermectin from a specialist doctor to recover from coronavirus.



The United States Covid debate has been widely politicized, bringing in criticism towards several news stations and politicians who have reported against the use of Ivermectin.

The idea of the Queen taking Ivermectin has validated the feelings of those anti-vaxxers and has sent them to Twitter to post their rantings, despite the fact that it’s unconfirmed and likely untrue.

Queen Elizabeth II is vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement over a year ago, Buckingham Palace also announced that the Queen had received Covid vaccinations, although they never specified if it was just the first dose or they have gotten all three.

A royal source said the Queen decided to let it be known she had the vaccination to prevent further speculation.

Despite the lack of clarification on whether she has received all three doses, it’s widely believed that she is fully vaccinated and also has boosted immunity.

As the Queen gets older, the mysteries of her health grow larger in number, with mixed reports of her being in perfect health versus having some difficulties — especially after she missed Remembrance Day last year.

Sometimes, she completely disappears from the public eye and goes into hiding for a few months at a time.

Now, however, she has Covid. Confirmed by the Buckingham Palace themselves, she is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" but expects to continue "light duties" at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," it added in a statement.

