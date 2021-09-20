Why Chris Rock Is Asking Everyone To Get Vaccinated Even Though He Caught COVID After Getting The Vaccine

Comedian Chris Rock has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19, via a tweet from Sunday night.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,” Rock tweeted.

Is Chris Rock vaccinated against COVID-19?

Rock is vaccinated but still contracted the virus. Yet, his pro-vaccine stance is still accurate.

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in May, Rock spoke about how he’d received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He even called himself “Two-shots Rock” as a joke, even though the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only one dose.

“You know, I skipped the line. I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” Rock told Fallon. “I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people . . . I did ‘Pootie Tang.’ Let me on the front of the line.'"

Prior to his interview with Fallon, Rock sat down for an interview with Gayle King during a CBS Sunday morning show back in January. He talked about his excitement and willingness to receive the vaccine.

The topic was also followed up with the hesitation from the Black community regarding receiving vaccine doses.

"I'm gonna put it this way — Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes," Rock said in response to getting the vaccine. “Do I know what's in Tylenol? I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache's gone. Do I know what's in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it's delicious."

Chris Rock was criticized for urging people to get vaccinated.

Immediately after Rock tweeted about his COVID diagnosis, many anti-vaxxers took to Twitter to prove that the vaccine isn’t needed if people are still getting the virus.

Chris Rock has COVID-19 and yes he is vaccinated, which will severely help with symptoms and prognosis. Nobody said you can’t get COVID-19 when you’re vaccinated. Not until antivaxxers pull their weight in society and get vaccinated too. — Kate (@ImSpeaking13) September 20, 2021

The CDC has repeatedly urged the public to schedule their appointments to receive the vaccine, especially in the midst of new variants.

Studies have shown that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping people from getting seriously ill, ending up on ventilators in hospitals, and even dying. They can keep you from spreading the virus, and effectively lower your chances of catching COVID.

The FDA even recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for most Americans, with Pfizer even working on approval for vaccine for children ages 5-11.

There is a greater risk for the unvaccinated, with nearly all the deaths from COVID in America being from people who have not gotten vaccinated.

It's important for people to get vaccinated to help curb the spread of COVID-19, as well as lower the hospitalization and death rates around the country.

The vaccine has been proven time and time again to be highly effective and needed if there is any hope for things to return to any semblance of normalcy.

