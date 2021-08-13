Jimmy Fallon Named In Lawsuit Accusing Horatio Sanz Of Grooming & Sexual Assaulting Teen At 'SNL' Parties

Comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Horatio Sanz allegedly groomed and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl at an “SNL” party in 2002, according to a lawsuit filed with the Supreme Court of the State of York.

In her complaint, attorneys representing a woman identified only as Jane Doe claim "SNL" cast members, including Jimmy Fallon, were in attendance at several parties during which Sanz was allegedly grooming her.

According to the lawsuit, she and Sanz first met in October of 2000, which point Sanz began inappropriately pursuing her, being "flirtatious and physically affectionate... by kissing her cheek and putting his hands on her waist."

Why was Jimmy Fallon named in the sexual assault lawsuit against Horatio Sanz?

Fallon, who is not named as a defendant in the case, is been mentioned as one of several people the complaint alleges attended events where Sanz would bring his accuser when she was still a minor.

Fallon and Sanz allegedly emailed the girl in 2000, when she was 15 and Sanz was 31.

The woman claims she met Sanz after he and Fallon reached out to her via email from an NBC account. The then 15-year-old girl was running an "SNL" fan site at the time.

Once they connected, she says, Sanz began grooming her.

Hi @jimmyfallon

- why were you emailing a 15-year-old girl from your NBC email account?



The same girl your co-star Horatio Sanz later sexually assaulted. pic.twitter.com/6jTDB07PNI — ACCELERATED BREBMANFREN (@TheBrebRoom) August 13, 2021

The teenager allegedly went on to attended "SNL" tapings on multiple occasions over the course of 2000-2001, waiting in the standby line with friends to see the show and get autographs from cast members.

She was allowed into her first cast after-party in May 2001. Despite knowing she was 16, the girl was served alcohol, which she drank in the company of Sanz. At another party the following week, she claims he sat her in his lap while he spoke with a group of 6-10 people.

Then in August, Sanz allegedly instant messaged a teenaged friend of hers on AOL Messenger, using the handle “Marblechomper." She reached out to Sanz to confirm his identity, which he affirmed, adding, "Don’t tell anybody. Promise?”

They continued to exchange messages, with Sanz leaking information to her about upcoming “SNL” hosts and musical guests so she could post them on her site.

Soon after, Sanz allegedly began sending explicit sexual messages and requests for nude photos to the minor.

According to the lawsuit, Sanz began steering conversations "to discuss sex, sexual experiences, sexual activities, sexual fantasies" and masturbation. He also encouraged her to take "revealing photographs and photographs that depicted her as more mature."

In their texts, he used degrading terms, such as “slut,” “slutty” and “b*tch.”

Jimmy Fallon allegedly attended parties where the underaged girl drank alcohol in his presense.

Sanz allegedly invited her to several “SNL” parties where she drank while sitting with Jimmy Fallon and others.

An excerpt from court documents states:

"At the party, Plaintiff told Jimmy Fallon she was in high school to which he commented: 'So you have a few years before you graduate' and asked Plaintiff what she intended to study in college. They also discussed Plaintiff’s upcoming SAT. The people seated at the table became very quiet when Plaintiff disclosed she was a junior in high school... At the party, Fallon also introduced Plaintiff to show producer Lorne Michaels and they discussed Plaintiff’s Jimmy Fallon website."

SNL Studios and NBC Universal are named as defendants for enabling the "sexually harassing and predatory conduct of its employees."

The lawsuit also states that several of the girl's friends warned her to stay away from another unnamed cast member they said had sexually assaulted or harrassed others. She says Sanz told her friends to stop speaking to people about the alleged abuse.

"Defendants NBC knew or should have known about the sexually harassing and predatory conduct of its employees towards women and girls yet continued to facilitate their and others’ conduct leading to Plaintiff’s and others’ harm," the documents assert.

Sanz allegedly sexually assaulted the minor in 2002.

The sexual assault allegations in this case come from an incident that occured when the girl was 17-years-old.

According to the lawsuit, Sanz allegedly took her for a limo ride followed by two "SNL" parties, during which time Sanz allegedly began "kissing her, groping her breasts, groping her buttocks, and digitally penetrating her" without her consent.

These actions were witnessed by other party-goers and former cast members, but once again no one did anything to intervene other than one person allegedly exclaiming, "Are you f*cking serious?”

Fallon is not named in relation to this incident.

The lawsuit claims Sanz confessed to the assault and grooming in 2019.

Throughout the rest of the girl's high school experience, she continued to attend cast parties and exchange explicit messages and pictures with Sanz. She says she suffered from depression and shame, leading her to self-medicate with dissociative drugs and alcohol and at one point, seek hospitalization.

When she reached out to Sanz to tell him she had been hospitalized, she says he "reacted with annoyance" and steered the conversation to sex.

He continued to send her sexual messages for several years.

There is no reference to when the two ceased to be in contact, but she claims that when she ran into Sanz in 2019 at a comedy event, he "admitted to engaging in frequent 'cybersex' with her and further admitted and bragged to Plaintiff that he masturbated during their conversations when she was underage."

Months later, in November 2019, she allegedly received remorseful text messages from Sanz in which he said he was "very sorry," "very dumb," and a "wounded creep."

He also allegedly texted, "If you want to metoo me you have every right. Just believe me I'm not like that anymore."

Sanz denies the allegations.

Attorney Andrew Brettler denied the allegations on Sanz's behalf.

“However often she repeats her ludicrous allegations or tries to rope in other high-profile names to generate media attention, they will always be false."

He also claims in his statement that before the lawsuit was filed the girl demanded $7.5 million "in exchange for her silence," which Sanz and he refused to pay.

The unnamed woman is seeking unspecified damages and notes she's a victim of child sexual abuse who suffered psychological and emotional harm.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers pop culture, love and relationships, and self-care.