A new study found that our brains have the legitimate power to imagine everything we've ever wanted into existence. Some of you might call it wishful thinking. However, the science speaks for itself.

According to an article published by ScienceNews, which explained the study's findings, neuroscientists found that the brain cells people use to imagine things are the exact same ones that process real-life experiences in front of you. Who says we can't use this ability to manifest our wildest dreams into reality?

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You can imagine your best life into existence, according to a new brain study

There are those out there who swear by the saying, seeing is believing. However, if we can actually see things with the mind's eye, the study shows it's no different than seeing those things in real life. Our brains literally cannot tell the difference between what is real and what is imagined.

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A way to harness this power to get what we want out of life is by manifesting. Spirituality expert Gabby Bernstein defines manifesting as "cultivating the experience of what it is that you want to feel — and then living and believing in that experience so that you can allow it to come into form."

In simpler terms, manifesting is a way to picture something in your head and will it into existence. It goes beyond mere imagining, though. The process is much more focused.

You can manifest your best life through visualization techniques.

Visualization is a powerful way to send energy out into the Universe, and let it know that you're ready to receive whatever you want. To do so, spiritual writer Gabriel Soca explained, "Visualizing requires a defined intention and a deep emotional connection to the result you want to manifest."

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However, visualizing has to go beyond mere imagining random thoughts. You have to concentrate on the goal in mind. Soca went on to say, "This constant practice strengthens your determination and aligns your mind with your goals, increasing the likelihood of achieving them."

If you want to go a step further, you can create a vision board. According to women's life coach Emma Ward, "A vision board isn’t just pretty pictures — it’s a visual anchor for your subconscious mind." When you create a vision board, you align yourself with your wants and desires, painting a clearer picture of what you want for your life and making it easier to achieve those things.

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You must get specific about what you want for your life.

Whether it's visualization or using a visual board, your brain and the Universe need to be in sync. To do so, you have to be specific about what it is that you want so that, over time, the Universe can reward you with it.

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Rhonda Byrne, author of the renowned manifestation book, "The Secret," explained, "Don’t just imagine what you want; see yourself already having and enjoying your desire, in this present moment now." She added that you have to use all 5 senses to really experience what you want in your head before it happens, to guarantee that it will happen in reality.

Go ahead and jot down some things you want and get REALLY specific. For example, if you really want that job, visualize how you'd prepare your coffee every day before it. Now think about commuting to it every day and greeting your co-workers upon arrival. Think about how you'd decorate your space, how secure it would feel to be financially stable, and doing work that you love. What outfit would you wear, how would you style your hair, and what scent would you top it all off with? How much would you be paid, and when would you get a raise?

The science speaks for itself. If the brain's neurons can't tell the difference between what is real or imagined, why not use this ability to manifest? Why not increase your oneness with the Universe? In a world where we've trained ourselves to hustle for everything, it's time to start liberating ourselves and asking what it is that we want to live our best lives.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.