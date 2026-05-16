You Can Usually Manifest A Lot Faster When You Don’t Waste Energy On 3 Habits That Tell The Universe You’re Not Ready

By now, you have probably read a thing or two about the spiritual practice of manifestation. Manifesting requires clarity, positive energy, and good intentions. Unfortunately, there are plenty of things that can slow you down or block your blessings along the way.

If you have started making headway in realizing your deepest desires, but feel like the process is taking too long, you are likely getting in your own way. Expert in energy work, Jessica Castro, shared on TikTok that if you want to speed up your manifestations, there are 3 specific habits you need to stop because they basically tell the Universe you're not ready.

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3 habits that tell the Universe you're not ready for your manifestation:

1. Gossiping

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The first tip Castro shared is to stop gossiping about other people. This includes complaining and relaying their personal business. Running your mouth about other people perpetuates negativity.

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Gossiping might seem like a harmless good time, but it can ruin your reputation, alienate friends and family, and even lead to violence. And let’s not forget that the person you are talking about might experience depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts due to your words.

When your actions are low-vibrational, you will remain in that frequency, drawing negative energy and drama into your life.

2. Playing the victim

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If we’ve learned anything from the Law of Attraction, we know that what we think and say will manifest in our lives. Because the Universe hears you talking about the same thing over and over, it will continue to manifest more of that into your life.

Your best bet is to focus on solutions to your problems. Thinking about how to fix whatever is ailing you sends a message that you are ready to overcome and move forward, so the Universe will respond in your favor.

If you are a sympathy monger who constantly plays the victim, you could be seen as annoying or a person with a problem for every solution. It is hard to empathize with people who just complain and won’t help themselves.

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3. Not trusting the process

The key to truly manifesting your destiny is faith. This means that although you have no proof that it is working, you still believe.

The Universe will deliver at the right time. You can’t rush it or try to determine exactly how you will receive what you want. You simply put it out there, believe it will happen, and continue to do the work of staying positive and making strides toward your goal.

You must be willing to trust the process. Stay in the mindset of uplifting yourself and inspiring others. When issues pop up, and they will, know that life is full of ebbs and flows.

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Manifestation is not a genie in a bottle. It is using positivity, clarity, and action to get what you want out of life. You have to take the good with the bad and know everything will work in your favor.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment, and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.