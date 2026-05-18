People Are Using Declassified CIA Documents To Manifest Whatever They Want

Some people still aren't sold on the idea of manifestation, but research has proven it has its benefits, even though they may have more to do with a person's confidence level.

But the CIA has officially confirmed that manifestation is real, so everyone can rest easy knowing the truth now. Well, that's not exactly what happened. The CIA released two declassified documents that seem to reference manifestation, and a lot of people are taking them as proof that the spirituality practice has been legit all along.

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At the center of the internet's attention is a 29-page CIA document on something called the 'Gateway Experience.'

It was written in 1983 and declassified in 2003, along with a similar 21-page document written in 1977. They detail remnants of an experiment known as the "Gateway Experience," which is a technique developed by the CIA that's believed to alter human consciousness in order to transcend human time and space.

Yes, you read that right. The U.S. government actually funded some sort of project aimed at “achieving altered states of consciousness,” using a federal agency that is dedicated to collecting foreign intelligence.

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It's no surprise that social media had quite the heyday about this. One TikToker named Abby made a series of videos diving into the meaning behind the "Gateway Experience" documents. She insisted that the project seems to “confirm transcendental meditation, hypnosis, and even the Law of Attraction and manifestation, which this document refers to as biofeedback.”

Abby added that the use of these techniques would allow one “to access ‘The Gateway.’” The first video she posted about the documents has over 1 million likes, so it seems like she's far from the only one who's interested in the government's spiritual conclusions.

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The main 1983 document introduces a process you can use to expand human consciousness.

According to the document, which is titled "Analysis and Assessment of Gateway Process," the process is based on a technique for "brain hemisphere synchronization,” also known as “hemi-sync.” This concept was developed by the Monroe Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to exploring human consciousness.

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Social media users appear convinced that these documents are solid proof that humans are able to create their own reality using only their thoughts. The report is highly convoluted and hard to read without dozing off, so it might just be easier to take their word for it, but if you wade through all of the dense scientific language, you still won't find the proof that you're looking for.

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Instead, the document lists a process that could theoretically lead to a moment where the left and right brain synchronize on the same frequency “to alter consciousness, moving it outside the physical sphere so as to ultimately escape even the restrictions of time and space.”

The 1977 document also provides 'daily tools' people can use to access this process during their 'physical waking life.'

Called the "Gateway Intermediate Workbook," it includes the various exercises, or “cheat codes,” employed by the experiment’s participants to reach this altered state of consciousness. The workbook opens with affirmations and a reminder for participants to engage in a “resonant breathing exercise.”

The workbook offers instructions on several interesting topics, like getting a good night's sleep. The CIA's secret to doing this is to "breathe deeply five times and count from one to 20," with the promise that you'll fall asleep before 20. Another important subject is the ability to improve your memory, which can be done by closing your eyes and touching the middle of your forehead lightly with the fingers on your right hand.

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The workbook addressed physical and mental health as well. Apparently, you can "reduce pain signals" to a certain area by closing your eyes and focusing on it while repeating the number 55515 in your head. And, if you struggle to regulate your emotions, all you need to do is visualize the color green while breathing deeply. This will push "harmful emotional charges down through your physical system and out through the soles of your feet" on the exhale.

These findings are interesting and do lend some credence to methods like the Law of Attraction that emphasize vibrational energy in manifesting your reality. However, there's no evidence that anyone, including the CIA, has found a testable way to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these methods actually work. For now, we'll have to file them away as an ongoing mystery.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango's Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.