Why CNN’s Suspension Of Chris Cuomo Too Little, Too Late

The New York court handling the investigation of Andrew Cuomo, the former Governor, has released documents detailing his brother, Chris Cuomo’s, relationship with his brother after the allegations and investigations were announced.

According to CNN, Chris’s involvement in his brother's response to the allegations was a lot more intimate than Chris let on. Chris allegedly helped advise Andrew on what to do pending the sexual misconduct allegations more than the news company would have liked.

As a result, CNN has “indefinitely suspended” Chris, their top-rated news anchor time and time again, but what does an indefinite suspension really mean?

How long is Chris Cuomo suspended from CNN?

CNN's indefinite suspension of the younger Cuomo has not been precisely defined — which likely gives the network some wiggle room to decide just how harsh they want to be.

Chris's indefinite suspension is performative and isn’t really punishing him for his misconduct. When you think of an indefinite suspension, you would likely think that means Chris isn’t coming back.

Indefinite is undefined, sometimes interpreted as infinite, and sometimes also treated as infinite. If CNN doesn't plan on reinstating Chris Cuomo, why not just say that?

However, in the age of a mythical cancel culture in which men hardly ever get a long-term punishment for their misgivings, an indefinite suspension takes on an entirely different light.

Will CNN permanently fire Chris Cuomo?

Chris is CNN’s top news reporter. His hourly segment at 9 p.m. is almost consistently CNN’s most-watched hour of the day, according to the news company themselves.

Does it seem likely that they’ll give up their top-performing employee that easily, especially if he tries to join another news network where he’ll equally boost the ratings?

I mean, Jeffrey Toobin, who is CNN's Chief Legal Analyst returned to the platform eight months after accidentally exposing himself on a Zoom call. The New Yorker fired him, while CNN put him on a leave of absence.

According to the court documents and text messages that were revealed to the public, Chris worked with Melissa DeRosa, a then-top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to craft a defense for the flood of incoming sexual misconduct allegations and was instrumental to the process.

Back in May when all of this news started coming out, Chris admitted to the news network that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, and they didn’t take any action — in fact, the statement simply read “He will not participate in such conversations going forward."

A slap on the wrist, if you will, and they even said he broke the rules while many criticized him for breaking the journalistic norms.

Many people believe that he should’ve been suspended for what happened back in May and that he got off way too easily.

Now, those same people think that he should be fired — even if he does claim he was "not an advisor," but "a brother."

Chris Cuomo's 'brother' defense is weak and insensitive.

Brotherly love shouldn’t matter when it comes to your professional job, nor should it matter when your brother is in the spotlight for sexual misconduct.

Chris Cuomo betrayed his profession to help his brother. He should resign. If he doesn't, CNN should fire him. By @GrahamDavidA https://t.co/o3Tm48Qb60 — nxthompson (@nxthompson) November 30, 2021

It should be a family’s job to hold your family member accountable, not help them form a defense against the many women who claim to have been victimized by him.

On air, Cuomo has said “I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward. I never made calls to the press about my brother's situation."

He has also said he "never influenced or attempted to control CNN's coverage of my family.”

However, he did make calls to the press about Andrew’s situation and even contacted Ronan Farrow to learn more about an upcoming story.

Farrow defended the action, claiming that “The idea of one reporter calling another to find out about what's coming down the pipe is completely business-as-usual."

The AP quickly fired a young news associate in the spring because she was an activist in college. Not on the job. Before the job. https://t.co/HhYFavnVt3 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 30, 2021

Unfortunately, Chris will likely remain suspended until the news dies down surrounding him and the investigation is complete, which is when they’ll slowly reintroduce him onto their platform — much like the way cancel culture works.

Many note the double standard that if it were anyone else of much smaller notoriety, they would have been fired immediately, but since it’s their golden boy, he’ll get off easy.

