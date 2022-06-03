Staff At UK Bar Where Johnny Depp Celebrated End Of Defamation Trial Reveal How He Reacted

The end of Johnny Depp’s landmark defamation trial against Amber Heard has brought relief to the actor and his fans.

A jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, deciding that Heard defamed him in statements included in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for a defamatory statement made by Depp's former lawyer, accusing her of staging a "hoax" by accusing Depp of abuse.

Depp, who was not present in the Virginia court while the verdict was read, celebrated across the pond.

Johnny Depp visited a UK pub on the day of the verdict.

Contrary to the popular belief of millions who wanted to see Depp’s live reaction by tuning into the court stream, the actor was actually at a pub in Newcastle, England, talking it up with staff and taking photos and shaking hands with fans.

Hours before the verdict was revealed and Depp arrived with some friends at The Bridge Tavern where general manager Janine Latchford welcomed him with open arms.

“My assistant is heavily pregnant, and he was telling her how beautiful being a parent was. He was really down to earth, he was lovely,” Latchford told Chronicle Live.

She admitted that the star didn’t want anyone to see who he was, so after giving him a corner table for a short amount of time, they prepared a private area for him and his friends to enjoy the fish and chips they had ordered and said: “the food was amazing.”

There are many photos and videos online of Depp at the pub sporting his disguise — a checkered jacket, some sunglasses, and a baseball hat.

“Love you Johnny! We love you Johnny,” a fan yells as he takes a video of the star leaving the pub. “Johnny I love you bro,” he says as Depp reaches over his security to shake his adoring fan’s hand.

For anyone interested…Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside pic.twitter.com/j73jjiSiop — Darren Williams (@DazWilliams) June 1, 2022

“Johnny came in first, he was with some friends but he was quite cool,” she said, adding that he “was the loveliest man I have ever seen in my life.”

Famous English singer Sam Fender appeared later and was ushered into the private area that had been closed off for the celebrities.

“I don’t think Sam had met Johnny before,” Latchford said. “Johnny is doing a show tomorrow at The Sage. Whoever he was with must have known Sam Fender so they arranged to meet. Sam Fender came about half an hour later when the terrace was closed off.”

Depp seemed intrigued with The Bridge Tavern’s decor and the town’s history — asking about the Tyne Bridge after revealing he had never actually been to Newcastle before.

“It has been the most surreal day of my life without doubt! It’s insane,” she said, which rang true for many of the fans who happened to be at the pub at the same time.

Once the verdict was read and it was revealed that Depp posted online that the experience has “humbled” him.

“I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women,” he wrote in a letter on Instagram, “who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up.”

He ended the post in a hopeful tone, claiming that “the best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun,” but as he has already been dropped from major roles from some of the largest film companies, including Disney, fans wonder what might come next for Depp.

As he continues performing at his musical gigs in the UK, Heard scrambles to appeal the verdict that she cannot afford to pay.

