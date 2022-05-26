Fans Spot 'Clue' That Johnny Depp Will Reunite With Winona Ryder In An Upcoming Movie

New rumors suggest that embattled actor Johnny Depp may soon be making his return to the big screen.

Though Depp has told a Virginia court that his career was tarnished by his ex-wife Amber Heard's allegations that he abused her, newfound support for Depp online suggests a career revival could be on the horizon in the shape of a "Beetlejuice" sequel.

Will Johnny Depp be in Beetlejuice 2?

Fans noticed that Depp’s name appeared when searching for the upcoming Beetlejuice 2, set to release in 2025, on Google.

Alongside Depp are Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, both of whom are rumored to be reprising their roles from the 1988 original.

If true, Johnny Depp will reunite with Winona Ryder.

After meeting in 1989, Depp proposed to Ryder the following July after dating for five months. The two split in 1993, but the two remained friends afterward.

“And I’m being really honest with you when I say that there’s been nothing ever throughout my 27 years that’s comparable to the feeling I have with Winona…. It’s like this weird, bounding atom or something,” Depp told Rolling Stone in 1991.

"You can think something is the real thing, but it’s different when you feel it. The truth is very powerful.”

"I had my first real relationship with Johnny (Depp), a fiercely deep love that I don't know that I'll ever… The first love is like that isn't it?” Ryder told Cinema in 2001.

“I don't know today. It was a real wild time back then."

Depp even got a tattoo that read “Winona forever” while dating Ryder. He edited the tattoo to instead say “Wino forever” following their breakup.

Winona Ryder has publicly expressed her support for Johnny Depp.

The Stranger Things actress has defended her ex-fiance throughout his legal battles. She said that her experience with Depp is “wildly different” than the allegations that Heard has made.

“I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man – an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him,” Ryder said in court in July 2020.

"I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting, knowing him as I do.”

Winona Ryder is 'hopeful' that Beetlejuice 2 will go ahead.

Ryder confirmed that she would star in the Beetlejuice sequel in an interview with USA Today on Tuesday, in which she said, “I’m in!”

“I’m definitely excited and I’m really hopeful that it’ll happen,” Ryder said. “The only way we would do it is if everything was perfect and we had all the people — obviously Michael and obviously Tim,”

The movie would also reunite Depp with director Tim Burton. Burton has cast Depp in several of his movies, including "Edward Scissorhands" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

If the rumor is true, it would be Depp’s first role since 2020.

"The Pirates of the Caribbean" star has seen his number of roles drastically reduced since ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic abuse in a December 2018 opinion piece for the Washington Post.

Depp starred in just one movie in both 2019, "Waiting for the Barbarians," and 2020, "Minamata," and did not appear in a film throughout all of 2021.

Depp was also dropped from roles, most notably his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the "Fantastic Beasts" series, after he lost his 2020 libel lawsuit against UK news outlet The Sun.

Depp is currently in another legal battle with Heard, claiming defamation. The six-week trial is set to conclude on Friday.

