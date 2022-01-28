Hack Developed By The Military To Make You Fall Asleep In Under 2 Minutes Goes Viral On TikTok

Fitness coach Justin Agustin on TikTok posted a video illustrating a military technique for falling asleep.

The now-viral video describes how this technique was developed to help fighter pilots and soldiers fall asleep anywhere and at any time in order to have 100% focus and reflexes.

How to fall asleep in 2 minutes, according to this military technique.

As Agustin says in the video, “first you need to calm your body and systematically relax and shut down each part of your body from head to toe, literally.”

He continues by saying, “start by relaxing the muscles in your forehead. Relax your eyes, your cheeks, your jaw and focus on your breathing.”

From there you will want to continue down your neck and shoulders, making sure your shoulders are not tensed up.

“Drop them as low as you can and keep your arms loose to your side, including your hands and fingers,” Agustin said.

“Imagine this warm sensation going from your head all the way down to your fingertips. Now take a deep breath and slowly exhale, relaxing your chest, your stomach down to your thighs, knees, legs and feet.”

Then continue to imagine the warm sensation going from your heart all the way to your toes.

It is important to clear your mind of any stress.

In order to do this he suggests thinking of two scenarios.

“1. You’re lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing but a clear blue sky above you” he said.

“2. You’re lying in a black velvet hammock in a pitch black room.”

If at any time you start getting distracted you repeat the words, “Don’t think” for 10 seconds.

Agustin urges listeners to practice this technique every night for six weeks.

“96% of people who mastered this technique are actually able to fall asleep within two minutes of shutting their eyes,” he concludes.

The video has now been viewed 7.2 million times on the app.

Several people say it works.

One TikTok user commented under the viral video saying, “I'm a military brat and was taught this. I also had a veteran as a psychology teacher in college who taught this. it definitely works.”

To which Agustin responded and said, “Ah good to know it’s actual thing!”

Similarly, another shared her experience with a similar technique.

“My doctor thought me this technique with slight variations when I had insomnia due to PTSD. Trust me it works 100% once you get it down.”

It seems several families have also heard of this form of relaxation.

For example, one person wrote under the video, “My mom taught me this and I taught my children. My son has many challenges and this helps him relax and fall asleep quickly, he’s 9.”

A.B. had also heard of this technique. “I didn't know this was a military thing. A college prof told me about this. I fall asleep before I reach my feet” they said.

Sounds like several people have had a lot of success with this technique.

Who’s going to try it out?

