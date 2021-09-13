Beyoncé & Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany's To Offer $2 Million In HBCU Scholarships – How To Apply

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have recently announced the launch of their new About Love scholarship program with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation in collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

The announcement comes after The Carters starred in Tiffany & Co.’s “About Love” campaign.

Tiffany & Co. has pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for students attending historically Black colleges and universities who are pursuing creative fields.

In a statement, Dr. Brenda A. Allen, president of Lincoln University, said: “We would like to thank the Shawn Carter Foundation, BeyGOOD, The Carters and the Tiffany & Co. family for including Lincoln University in this amazing gift. Providing financial support for students pursuing these majors enhances their ability to more fully engage their studies."

How to apply for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 'About Love' scholarship?

To apply for the About Love scholarship, you must be attending one of the HBCUs included in the program.

The program is only available for a few select state and small private schools: Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central University in Ohio.

Applications have opened on the participating school’s website on September 10th and will be available until September 26th.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must receive financial aid as determined by the HBCU they attend, and the scholarships will be awarded to students who meet eligibility requirements.

Priority is given to students facing extreme financial hardships and who are in need of emergency financial assistance.

The scholarship also supports current as well as incoming students who are interested in pursuing creative fields.

The size of the scholarship will vary per student, based upon individual needs.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé and Jay-Z have supported HBCUs.

Beyoncé has awarded scholarships through her foundation, BeyGOOD, and her 2018 Coachella performance included participation from dancers, and band members from HBCUs.

Special advance screenings for Beychella were held for students at some of the highly respected HBCUs, including Spelman and Morehouse in Atlanta and Howard University in Washington DC.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Through The Shawn Carter Foundation, Jay-Z has partnered with Toyota to help high schoolers visit historically Black colleges and universities throughout the nation which began in 2007.

Students who participated in the tour were from 125 schools in New York and New Jersey, and are usually accepted by at least one school featured on the tour. Before the tour, students are invited and encouraged to participate in workshops and activities.

The foundation also runs Scholarship Fund, College Prep and Exposure, International Exposure, Professional Development, Wealth Management, Scholar Support, and Community & Goodwill Programs.

The About Love scholarship is just another initiative The Carters have created to continue their help of HBCUs.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.