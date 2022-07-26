There Is Now A 'Gone Girl' Cruise — What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Fans of Gillian Flynn are now invited to join the author on a cruise through Europe to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her psychological thriller "Gone Girl."

Relaxation and rest don't exactly spring to mind when one thinks of Flynn's books but the author wants to give fans a unique opportunity to revist "Gone Girl" while sailing on the high seas thanks to her new "killer opportunity" — her words, not ours.

Tickets for the "Gone Girl" Cruise are now on sale.

Flynn announced the cruise on Saturday, via her Twitter, and explained that the trip will take fans along the Danube River from "Budapest to Vienna and beyond."

I should add that I will be selecting both by raffle and by means and opportunity a special passenger to murder! — Gillian Flynn (@TheGillianFlynn) July 24, 2022

Flynn also poked fun at the concept of the cruise by jokingly tweeting that she will be selecting winner via a raffle and choosing lucky passenger aboard to "murder."

The venture, which is part of Avalon Waterways' Storyteller Series, will take passengers on a journey travel to three countries, Hungary, Austria, and finally, Germany.

Gillian Flynn will host events on the cruise.

Flynn will greet fans for a book signing and a Q&A with the author. Guests will also have access to daily activities and excursions

If you are tight on budget, there are deals that you can find on Avalon's website as well. But if you wish to pay the full price, it will be $3,399 per person.

Before Gone Girl, Flynn found success with other novels.

Flynn published two other novels, "Sharp Objects" and "Dark Places," which were also adapted for film and television.

"Gone Girl" which was released in 2012, is a gripping murder-mystery story with many twists and turns that follows the story of a man accused of killing his wife.

In the film adaptation, Ben Affleck starred opposite Rosamund Pike, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress thanks to her stellar performance in the 2014 movie.

Speaking to PEOPLE back in May, Flynn revealed what she felt about anticipation from fans who are craving news for her next book and teased that a "Gone Girl" sequel is a probability.

"Oh yeah. It's a fictional pressure, I assume, but at the same time, to be honest, I wish I had published something five years ago," Flynn said.

"Because now I can feel the pain of: 'Ten years after she published Gone Girl, she's finally publishing the new one, and it better be good because it took 10 years for her to do it!'"

