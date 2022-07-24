How ‘Fake Heiress’ Anna Delvey Is Making Money While In ICE Custody

Since being convicted of grand larceny and a whole range of other charges related to her fraudulent activity, Anna Delvey has been through a lot, but she hasn’t let it kill her hustler’s instinct.

Delvey, also known by her real name Anna Sorokin, “Inventing Anna,” the Shonda Rhimes-produced limited series for Netflix that retold the story of how a young Russian-born woman schemed her way through an international social scene, with Julia Garner portraying her.

After being criminally charged for her scamming, everyone’s favorite “Fake Heiress” was strapped with a hefty price tag when she was ordered to pay almost $199,000 in restitution to her victims.

So, you might be wondering how the infamous Anna Sorokin had money to pay for her crimes?

How does Anna Delvey have money?

Between her Netflix payout and several other business ventures, Delvey has found a way to forge ahead financially despite her past.

Netflix paid her for ‘Inventing Anna.’

The allegedly reformed fraudster was hired as a paid consultant for the Netflix show “Inventing Anna,” which is based on her life and a New York Magazine article on her crimes.

Delvey says she used her fees of $320,000 to put her past behind her once and for all.

“I paid $198,000-something for restitution, which I have paid off in its entirety and right away, and the rest of it to my legal fees,” she told the New York Times.

The ‘Reinventing Anna’ NFT Collection.

Inspired by the intrigue that came after the Netflix drama, Delvey has released “Reinventing Anna,” a collection of NFT artworks that tell her story.

“I see this first drop as an opportunity to directly connect with my audience and to take charge of the narrative that's been largely outside of my control, until now,” Delvey writes on the collection’s website.

“I’m very excited to join the NFT community and contribute to the change in the way artists/creators interact with their fan base. It feels great to be a part of something new and innovative – a large part of my own story is about breaking the rules and questioning status quo. In this new chapter of my journey, I'm hoping to use my voice for a positive (and legal) cause.”

Delvey minted 10 NFTs with perks including "exclusive access" to her by phone, she explained to NBC News.

Of those, three “ultra platinum NFTs” will allow buyers an opportunity to meet her and receive a package of “personal items” from her.

Her upcoming docuseries.

In February 2022, Deadline revealed that Delvey is currently working with Bunim/Murray Productions (of “Surviving R. Kelly” and “The Real World” fame) to produce a docuseries that picks up where “Inventing Anna” left off.

The goal is not only to update viewers on Delvey’s life and provide more insights into her story but to give her more agency in telling it herself.

Bunim/Murray Productions Director of Development Michael Driscoll is leading the project and shared their vision in a statement to Deadline.

“Anna’s story is very much alive and still unfolding as we speak. We’ve been developing this project with her for months now – and spent countless hours on phone and video calls with her,” the statement reads.

“She is a complicated and fascinating character, and we are looking forward to telling the next chapter of her ever-evolving tale.”

Her art exhibit.

In May 2022, Variety reported that Delvey’s art dealer orchestrated a one-night-only, solo art exhibit at New York City’s Public Hotel. The “Allegedly” collection featured 20 pieces created by Delvey while being held at an ICE detention center in upstate New York.

“I wanted to capture some of the moments of the past years, both never-seen-before and iconic, using the limited tools I have at my disposal,” Delvey explained in a pre-recorded message played by the DJ for guests at the event.

“Some of the pieces are straightforward, others are more abstract and will be unique in meaning and appearance to the observe.”

She concluded her message by saying, “You’ve heard so many voices already, but this is the beginning of me telling my story, my narrative from my perspective. I hope you guys enjoy the show.”

Anna Delvey’s story has attracted a cult following.

Despite her crimes, Delvey’s fans are largely in support of her money-making efforts

Delvey was born in Russia in January 1991, later moving with her family to Germany in her teen years, according to Cosmopolitan.

She later ended up in Paris, where she began building the socialite persona that would ultimately change her life.

From Paris, Delvey traveled to New York, embedding herself in an affluent social scene but always managing to avoid paying for her luxury lifestyle, according to The Cut, one of the first outlets to tell her story.

That lifestyle came to a crashing halt in October 2017, when Delvey was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in a sting operation planned by the Manhattan District Attorney's office, with the help of her one-time friend Rachel DeLoache Williams.

Williams began cooperating with authorities after Delvey stuck her with the bill for a trip to Marrakesh that cost over $60,000.

After her arrest, trial and sentencing, Delvey was incarcerated on Riker’s Island, New York – where she served four years in prison before being released on good behavior.

She is currently in ICE custody in Southern California and is appealing her scheduled deportation.

Angela Andaloro is a writer who passionately explores all things entertainment, parenting, and true crime. Follow her on Twitter here.