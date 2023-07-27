We Might Finally Have Proof That UFOs Exist But Everyone Is Too Burnt Out To Care

In case you somehow missed it, Congress has been holding a hearing where US government officials and former military officers are whistleblowing on what they claim is a top-secret program that captures UFOs. Those unidentified flying objects (which are now referred to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) have been nagging at the minds of Americans for decades, as the thought of aliens and extraterrestrials has always been fascinating.

Now, we may finally have proof of the existence of UFOs and maybe even aliens, but the general public’s reaction seems fairly…tame, if this is all true.

Everyone is too burnt out to care about any proof that UFOs are real.

There is so much going on in the world, the United States and in our own backyards that the least of our concerns is that light we saw in the sky moving around in a weird way. Aliens? What about massive student loan debt? UFOs? What about the climate change crisis?

The reality is, we have bigger things to care about than the potential for other intelligent lifeforms trying to make contact with us. Unless that alien is looking to provide me with an interest-free mortgage, I don’t care.

According to data from the US Census Bureau, the average price for a house sold in the United States increased from $374,500 in 2020 to $552,600 in 2022. According to more data from the US Census Bureau, the median household income in 2020 was $68,000, which is nearly a $1000 decrease from the year before, and increased to nearly $71,000 in 2021.

Although we don’t have the data for median household income in 2022, these increases don’t seem to add up. Of course, everything is relative to an individual's situation and there are many factors that contribute to someone’s ability to buy a home, but when people who make nearly double the median household income cannot afford a decent place to live, there’s something wrong.

Zippia's extensive research has concluded that, in the last year, 89% of workers have experienced burnout, and the burnout rate increased in 2022 by 45.5% from 2021.

What about climate change? According to Jim Skea, Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group III, “It’s now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F); without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible.”

The situation is dire, and the need to reach a global net zero in carbon dioxide emissions grows. We’ve already seen massive infrastructure damage being done thanks to the effects of climate change, what more do we need to see for the government to care about that?

It's interesting that now is the time the government is coming forward about UFOs and potential alien lifeforms.

“UAPs, whatever they may be, may pose a serious threat to our military and our civilian aircraft, and that must be understood,” Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California said. “We should encourage more reporting, not less on UAPs. The more we understand, the safer we will be.”

In a push to encourage intelligence agencies to take reports of UAPs more seriously, Congress invited whistleblower David Grusch, a former member of a US Air Force panel on UAPs, to testify. In his testimony, he revealed there was a top-secret government program committed to shooting down UAPs and bringing them in for research.

Not only that, but he claimed that the people in this program had recovered “non-human biologics” at these UFO crash sites. Although Grusch was not a member of this program, his account is based on his interviews with 40 witnesses close to the situation over four years.

Sue Gough, a Pentagon spokesperson, told TIME in a statement that “the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

"The Department is fully committed to openness and accountability to the American people, which it must balance with its obligation to protect sensitive information, sources, and methods," the statement continued. "DoD is also committed to timely and thorough reporting to Congress."

Despite the Pentagon’s denial of Grusch’s testimony, he may full-well have just revealed to the American people that the existence of extraterrestrials and UFOs has been real the whole time, but honestly, we just don’t care anymore. We're burnt out.

