New Law Enables Writer Who Accused Donald Trump Of Rape To File Lawsuit

A new law in New York is enabling E. Jean Carroll to take legal action against Donald Trump over claims that he raped her in the 1990s.

The law allows sexual assault victims to sue over attacks that happened decades ago, giving opportunities to find justice in cases that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations.

The law applies to survivors of sexual offenses that occurred when they were over the age of 18, with a one-year window beginning November 24.

E. Jean Carroll claims Donald Trump raped her in the 90s.

In 2019, Carroll sued Trump, alleging that she was raped by the former president while in the dressing room of Bergdoff Goodman department store in Manhattan.

Trump denied the allegations saying Carroll “totally lying” and was “not my type."

He also denied ever meeting Carroll but when presented with a photo of them together from 1987 said he had "no idea" who she is.

He was able to damage Carroll’s reputation, resulting in her firing from Elle Magazine after 26 years.

Carroll said that Trump had convinced her to help him find a gift in the lingerie department. Once there, they allegedly entered a dressing room where he forced himself on her.

Carroll says she was eventually able to break free after he finished assaulting her.

Trump accused her of making the story up to sell her book that was coming out.

Carroll subsequently sued Trump in November 2019, claiming that he had slandered her by denying the rape allegations she had lodged against him. That trial is set to begin on February 6, 2023.

Trump later attempted to countersue Carroll, asking for monetary damages. In March 2022, his bid was struck down by the courts.

On Tuesday, Ms. Carroll’s lawyer publicized a letter announcing that she planned to sue Trump on November 24, 2022, when New York State’s new Adult Survivors Act goes into effect.

Carroll’s attorney is seeking to question Mr. Trump under oath in a deposition.

They also hope to obtain a DNA sample from him to match it to the dress she was wearing at the time of the attack. The Plaintiff wants to try her existing defamation case alongside this new case.

The Adult Survivors Act was signed into law on May 24, 2022 by Governor Kathy Hochul. It gives survivors of sexual assault a one-year lookback window to sue their abusers.

Carroll’s accusation has drawn much skepticism, partly due to the support that Mr. Trump has. The fact that he is not the only man she has accused of violating her has also cast down on her allegations.

Although Trump has a long list of women who have accused him of sexual abuse, Carroll’s story continues to be dismissed.

It takes a lot of courage to tell such a heartbreaking tale, then face the public scrutiny and doubt that follow. Ms. Carroll doesn’t seem to be backing down and is keen on getting the justice she deserves.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment and news, and self-focused content, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.