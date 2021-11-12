Drake Reportedly Spent $1 Million At Strip Club The Night After Performing During Astroworld Tragedy

The terrifying Astroworld tragedy that left 9 dead and over 300 injured has seen public outrage toward Travis Scott and Drake — who performed alongside Scott at the festival.

People launched lawsuits against the rappers for inciting the violence and not stopping the show or at least doing more to stop the loss of life that occurred.

Many think that the rappers simply don’t care about what happened, criticizing their Dave & Busters outing right after the concert and their half-baked apologies — and it only gets worse.

The day after Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, Drake went to a strip club and allegedly spent $1 million.

Area 29 is a strip club in the Houston area that was set to host the official afterparty for the Astroworld festival that was supposed to happen.

In a series of deleted Instagram posts from the strip club itself, Area 29 thanked Drake for stopping by with the caption, “last night vibes was on point GRAND FINALE TONIGHT SUNDAY FUNDAY."

One of the posts included shots that show the club's floor entirely covered in dollar bills, leading people to jump to the conclusion that he spent over a million dollars in payments to the strippers — something that rappers talk about often.

"2 floors covered with money and EVERY DANCER who worked last night went home happy,” they said in the post, “thank y'all for the love and support WE RUNNING IT BACK 2 NIGHT ! @area29htx SUNDAY FUNDAY."

Another clip, which has since been deleted by DJ Akademiks, showed nine dancers excitedly counting the cash that was thrown by Drake.

A man was heard shouting, "Say thanks Drake!" as the girls reply in unison, "Thanks Drake!"

“They saying #drake went to the strip club in Houston and threw like a milly,” Akademiks captioned the video.

Drake also went to 'Dave & Busters' on the night of a tragedy.

The defense for them going to Dave & Busters that they didn’t know what went on at the concert doesn’t apply here, a whole day after the chaos.

Scott and Drake had to have known by that point that 8 people lost their lives and even more were injured — the ninth death occurring after the night of the concert.

Scott, however, was not at the strip club with Drake as sources told The Sun he has been "in tears" since the tragedy and has been working painstakingly with his team to support those who were affected.

"Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons,” said his reps.

“He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected."

Drake issued his apology on Instagram 3 days ago after a deafening silence, saying “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.”

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can.”

Many don’t believe the apology is heartfelt, especially not after going to a strip club a day after the event occurred fully knowing what happened.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.