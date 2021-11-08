Astroworld Tragedy Sparks Theories About Satanism & ‘Blood-Sacrifices’ At Travis Scott’s Concert

As those in attendance at Travis Scott’s Astroworld disclose personal accounts of events leading up to the tragedy, theories are circulating about possible Satanic elements of the fatal concert.

At least 8 people have died and many more were injured in a mass crush at the Houston festival.

Videos have shown fans unconscious in the packed crowd and others getting pulled over barriers by security to attempt to escape the crush.

The disturbing scenes have prompted many to dissect references in Satanism in Scott’s work.

Was Travis Scott's Astroworld a Satanic ritual?

Imagery used in the promotion for the event and at the concert itself have contributed to the theory that Astroworld was a “blood sacrifice.”

Of course, this theory should not negate the failures of event organizers to enforce safety measures that would have protected victims.

But, even these failures have not stopped those who have speculated that Satanism may have enhanced feelings of panic and dysphoria in the crowd.

Travis Scott’s stage resembles a vortex.

The stage is stylized like a portal that some have likened to CERN’s Large Hadron Collider.

CERN (Europen Organisation for Nuclear Research) in Geneva has been the subject of Satanic conspiracy theories from people who believe CERN is trying to create a portal to hell, summon the antichrist, or destroy the universe.

#ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorld #ASTROFEST #TravisScott stage prop sure does resemble the #Cern portal. Just a coincidence I’m sure. Or is it a vortex? Idk but he said he would...See ya on the other side. pic.twitter.com/iW6tfIBcfP — alwaysakidathart (@alwaysakidatha1) November 7, 2021

In 2016, mysterious footage from the CERN campus appeared to show people in black cloaks performing a human sacrifice while standing in front of a Shiva statue.

Screens on Scott’s stage displayed a message that reads, “See Ya On The Other Side,” further contributing to the theory.

Astroworld imagery has been compared to the ‘mouth of hell.’

Scott has been using stylized imagery of his infamous Astroworld entrance since the cover art of his ‘Astroworld’ album.

there is something called christ in limbo which honestly the picture is absolutely terrifying. what people explained to be the concert they explained it as “demonic” and “hell” like. Now man look at this. tell me this isn’t a coincidence pic.twitter.com/8y3hKghxOB — abi (@abigailjwhatley) November 7, 2021

The image resembles the famous "Christ in Limbo" painting by Hieronymus Bosch which depicts the "mouth of hell."

Promo for Travis Scott's music also featured Satanic references.

Promotional posters shared by Scott show a cartoon version of the rapper stylized as some kind of demonic looking creature as he promotes new music.

The poster also reads, “The dystopia is here.”

Dystopia, of course, is the opposite of utopia and can be defined as a version of society that is frightening, dehumanizing and far from perfect.

The poster also reads, “When the end arrives it’s really the beginning.”

Music played before Travis Scott’s performance is being analyzed.

Those who attended the event have shared footage of a countdown clock that was displayed before Scott took the stage while trance-like music was played.

One attendee described the music as “nauseating.”

Other footage shows a fan struggling to stay conscious while the music plays, again this is before Scott’s performance even began.

Y’all hear when the frequency started to get lower he started to get worse?



Full body chills just listening to it. After it looping 3 times I got light headed. Aren’t you feeling the same? #ASTROWORLD #TravisScott pic.twitter.com/4iZ51lcskT — Vane (@VaneGenevieve) November 7, 2021

Certain musical frequencies are occasionally used to control human behavior.

Many businesses use sonic devices to ward off homeless people. Other frequencies are used for crowd control.

This has given rise to the theory that Scott’s pre-performance soundtrack may have been an acoustic weapon against the crowd or was deliberately designed to create discomfort.

Many are calling the Satanism theories ‘tone deaf.’

The theories are, of course, baseless and deflect from the reality that organizational failures left Astroworld attendees at risk.

Online, some have urged people to stick to facts in order to get justice for the victims and their families.

Travis Scott’s reaction to the fatalities has been criticized.

Footage of Scott continuing to perform while bodies are pulled from the crowd have added to theories that Scott’s concert had occult influence.

However, the rapper has apologized and expressed that he never intended to cause harm.

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as it continues to look into the tragic loss of life," Scott tweeted on Saturday.

Satanic Panic is nothing new in the music world. The historically far-right theory has been around since the early days of heavy metal music and is largely built on the idea that certain music corrupts youths.

However, given how nonsensical the fatalities at Scott’s concert appear, it isn’t surprising that young music fans have formed their own theories as an attempt to make sense of the tragic event.

