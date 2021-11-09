9-Year-Old Boy Fighting For His Life After Falling From Dad's Shoulders During Astroworld Crowd Surge

A 9-year-old boy is in serious condition after being injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night.

The boy, Ezra Blount, is in a medically induced coma in an attempt to overcome trauma to his brain.

The little boy had been in town to “see his favorite artist,” according to his grandfather, Bernon Blount, and had attended the concert with his father, Treston Blount.

Ezra Blount was injured in the Astroworld tragedy that killed 8 people.

Ezra had been on his father’s shoulders during the concert, but when the people in the crowd began to push and crush each other, Treston had passed out and his son fell.

When he woke up, Ezra had already been taken to the hospital as a John Doe.

The family frantically called around to local hospitals in an attempt to find Ezra before locating him at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital said that Ezra suffered severe swelling in his brain and went into cardiac arrest either at the concert or on his way to the hospital.

The 9-year-old boy is now in a coma to minimize brain and heart functions so that the swelling can go down.

“The crowd just started going crazy and Treston goes ‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe,’” Ezra’s aunt, Taylor Blount, said in an interview on the TODAY show.

"He's made it very far. The doctor the first day told us that he wasn't expected to make it after the day, but it's how many days after, so I know he's fighting in there," Blount added of her nephew.

The family is now calling out the concert organizers for failing to assure the safety of attendees, as well as asking for accountability, not just from the artist or the event planners, but also from the city of Houston.

The two-day festival, founded by Travis Scott, was cut short on Friday night after chaos ensued in the crowd, leaving eight people dead and hundreds more injured.

The Blount family has also filed a lawsuit against the Travis Scott and Live Nation for the horrific injuries Ezra faced while atending Astroworld. It will be one of 20 announced or filed over the deaths and injuries of attendees at the event.

The parents of Ezra Blount have hired attorneys Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law and Alex and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez to represent Ezra Blount and the brain trauma he suffered after being trampled at the concert.

In a statement, Live Nation, the organizers of Astroworld, said that they “will continue working to provide as much information and assistance as possible to the local authorities as they investigate the situation.”

Ezra Blount's GoFundMe is already gaining support.

His family established the GoFundMe to support Ezra’s recovery.

Since the tragedy that happened at Astroworld, Travis Scott has spoken out about the devastation, saying he “could never imagine something like this just happening.”

“My fans really mean the world to me, and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience,” Scott said in an Instagram story on Saturday. “Any time I can make out ... anything that's going on, I'd stop the show and ... help them get the help they need."

The rapper has also vowed to cover the funeral expenses of the eight people who were killed, as well as working with law enforcement to identify and connect with concertgoers.

The move is described as "the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process."

It’s people, like Ezra Blount, who deserve accountability for the horrible circumstances surrounding the crowd surge at Astroworld.

