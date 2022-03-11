Nurse Theorizes That Vladimir Putin Has Parkinson’s Disease After Noticing Symptoms In Viral Video

While his never been the West's favorite leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s behavior has grown increasingly erratic over the past several years.

This erratic behavior has culminated in his recent decision to launch an war on Ukraine in late February. Russia has experienced a hefty fallout as a result of the Ukraine conflict, with numerous sanctions placed on it and companies suspending sales in the country.

Putin’s string of irregular behavior has led to speculation on whether his health is as pristine as he lets on, with some theorizing that he may be suffering from Parkinson’s Disease.

Does Vladimir Putin have Parkinson’s Disease?

While there is no direct confirmation from any official source, there is reason to believe that Putin may have Parkinson’s, according to sources close to the Russian leader and a theory shared by a registered nurse on TikTok.

TikTok user @musclesandnursing posted a video on Sunday, in which he analyzed Putin’s mannerisms and found movements consistent with symptoms of both Parkinson’s and dementia, as the two conditions are heavily linked.

The nurse, who does not diagnose but claims to know Parkinson’s when he sees it, pointed out the jerky movement of Putin’s right leg, possibly indicating that he may have suffered a stroke.

His odd leg movements may also suggest the presence of Vascular Dementia, the second most common cause of dementia according to the Dementia Society of America.

The TikTok nurse points out that “people with dementia are very, very good at covering up their dementia.” He also mentions, however, that there is a point where they can no longer hide their condition, and he is worried that Putin is at that point.

An ex-MI6 agent speculated that Putin has Parkinson’s and is using steroids.

Richard Dearlove, a former head of the United Kingdom’s Secret Intelligence Service, better known as MI6, recently speculated that Putin is dealing with Parkinson’s.

“What’s also worrying is the speculation, and it is speculation, that maybe Putin’s behaviour, maybe his rationality is prejudiced or compromised by illness,” Dearlove told GB News.

“The best explanation, that we don’t know whether it’s correct or not, is that he may have Parkinson’s."

He added, "I’ve heard from several neurologists who say that loss of restrain, psychosis, are very common Parkinson’s symptoms.”

Dearlove also suspects that Putin may be on steroids, a sentiment shared by former British foreign secretary David Owen. Both cited recent changes in Putin’s appearance, particularly the oval-like shape of his face.

“He's on either anabolic steroids as a bodybuilder - and he's very proud of his muscles and strips to the waist and everything like that - or he's on corticosteroids,” Owen told Times Radio.

"If you're on these drugs, this gives you this face.”

Rumors that Putin has Parkinson’s or cancer have been circulating for a long time.

In November 2020, Russian political analyst Valery Solovei claimed that Putin had been treated for both Parkinson’s symptoms and cancer.

“One is of psycho-neurological nature, the other is a cancer problem,” Solovei told The Sun. “If anyone is interested in the exact diagnosis, I'm not a doctor, and I have no ethical right to reveal these problems."

"The second diagnosis is a lot, lot more dangerous than the first named diagnosis as Parkinson’s does not threaten physical state, but just limits public appearances.”

Solovei went on to claim that the Russian president underwent a cancer operation in February 2020. He also added that Putin had been grooming his 34-year-old daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, as his successor while mentioning other possible candidates for the role.

Solovei predicted that Putin would step down as Russian president in January 2021, but that did not come to pass.

The Kremlin swiftly denied Solovei’s claims, adding that Putin is in “excellent health.”

