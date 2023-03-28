After Losing Their Daughter Months Before They Married, A Hidden Detail In A Couple's Wedding Photos Warmed Their Hearts

When an Australian couple grieving the sudden death of their daughter decided to tie the knot, they never imagined that their little girl would be present during their wedding.

While going through photos captured on the big day, the bride could not believe what she saw after zooming in on a figure she spotted in the background.

The couple noticed an apparition of their daughter in their wedding photos.

Leah Murphy married her husband Cecil in December 2022, three months after tragically losing their 17-month-old daughter Taidyn in a drowning accident.

While looking over their wedding photos, she noticed something among the trees in the background that caught her attention. Upon zooming in, she was in disbelief by what she saw: it appeared to be the figure of a little girl standing behind a tree wearing a white dress. The mother shared the photo in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 1 million times.

“I don’t believe in many things, especially with the recent loss of our daughter that made me think she wasn’t there sharing our special day with us and this proves otherwise,” Leah captioned her video. “She was there to watch myself and her dad get married in honor of her. I’m forever missing you, my little shadow.”

“I was surprised and shocked, and just happy that she was there,” the mother told PerthNow. “It makes me feel whole knowing that my whole family was there.”

She and Cecil showed the photo to their other three children, who were also in disbelief. “My 12-year-old daughter started crying. Our four-year-old was like, ‘can we go back and get Totty and bring her home? Then our son was like, ‘why can she come to the wedding but she wasn’t allowed for Christmas?’” she shared. “It’s just hard to explain to kids who don’t understand why we couldn’t bring her home.”

Little Taidyn, also known as Totty, was only 17 months old when she died after drowning in the family’s backyard spa on September 19, 2022.

“At 10:56 AM, I received a phone call from my 12-year-old daughter saying that my 17-month-old daughter was unresponsive,” Leah revealed. The toddler passed away the following day as a result of her injuries.

After seeing the photos, her parents were not the only ones who believed that Totty was at their wedding in spirit.

“My jaw dropped and tears came when I saw this,” one TikTok user commented. “I burst into tears. The comfort this would give me,” another user shared. “I got the chills. She didn’t want to miss your big day,” another user wrote.

The wedding photos not only displayed that Tadisyn was present during her parents’ big day, but that she will be looking over her family for a lifetime.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.