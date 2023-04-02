Bride Says Vows To Her Groom's Kids To Buy Them 'All The Ponies' They Want While Being The 'Best Bonus Mom' Ever

Weddings are a day to celebrate the love two people share, or in one bride’s case, the love between four people—herself, her groom, and her groom’s two children.

Blending families can be a painful journey depending on your situation but, if done correctly, it is also a beautiful and worthwhile exercise that allows parents to live their best lives and gives kids extra love from their "bonus" family.

That is certainly the case for one groom and his children who are not only welcoming his new wife into their family but also acquiring a bonus mother.

The bride said vows to her groom’s children and promised to be the ‘best bonus mom’ ever.

In a sweet and heartfelt gesture, the bride addressed her future husband’s children as they stood together at the altar.

“I’m so happy to be a part of your lives, and I’m so thankful you’re willing to share your dad with me and allow me to become a permanent part of your family,” she said.

As family structures continue to shift in the United States, remarriage is becoming even more common. The Stepfamily Foundation states that over 50% of US families are made up of people who are remarried or re-coupled and that 50% of the 60 million children in the country under the age of 13 live with a biological parent and that parent’s current partner. According to their statistics, 1300 stepfamilies are formed each day.

In a testament to the power of blended families, the bride acknowledged that while she wasn’t the kids’ biological parent, she still cared deeply for them. She addressed their past as well as their shared future.

“I was not there when you were born, took your first steps, or said your first words, but I was there for your first wiggly tooth, your first day of school, and your first pony ride.”

“I promise to be there for all your future firsts,” the bride tearfully told her groom’s children. “I promise to kiss boo-boos, read bedtime stories, and laugh with you.”

She then addressed each child individually, sharing promises for their future life together.

“Blake, I promise to learn more about sports so I can keep up with your conversations, and Olivia, I promise to buy you all of the ponies you’ll ever want.”

The bride announced to her future stepchildren, “most importantly, I promise to be the best bonus mom I can be.”

She promised she would always treat them as her own, and love their dad unconditionally. She paid her respects to the children’s biological mom, and to the children themselves by saying, “although I did not give you the gift of life, life gave me the gift of you.”

“I love you guys,” she ended her vows. This bride, her groom, and their children are proof that alternate family structures hold just as much love as any biological family does.

