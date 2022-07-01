Woman Marries A Rag Doll & Gives Birth To A Rag Doll Baby After Being Bored Of Single Life

Looking for love is no easy task and can push us to try some unconventional match-making tactics but one Brazilian woman has taken that to the extreme.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes, had complained to her mother about her single life.

In order to fight her daughter's loneliness, her mother created a rag doll with a needle and thread, also known as ‘Marcelo.'

She said, “It was because I didn’t have a forró dancer. I would go to these dances but wouldn’t always find a partner. Then he entered into my life and it all made sense.”

The woman married the rag doll 'Marcelo' after getting pregnant with a rag doll baby.

Moraes claimed that after she got acquainted with Marcelo, she fell in love, and even sooner after, she got pregnant.

She didn’t want to give birth to the baby while unmarried so, she had a wedding with Marcelo with 250 of her family and friends present.

Moraes says that her wedding day was everything she had hoped for.

“It was a wonderful day for me, very important, very emotional.”

After the wedding, she went with her husband on a honeymoon to Rio De Janeiro.

In an interview, Moraes praised Marcelo and had nothing but good things to say about her married life.

“He is a man I always wanted in my life. Married life with him is wonderful. He doesn’t fight with me, he doesn’t argue and he just understands me,” she said. “Marcelo is a great and faithful husband. He is such a man and all women envy him.”

However, she does dislike one thing about her married life with Marcelo — she is the sole breadwinner.

"He has so many great qualities but the only downside is he's lazy. He doesn't work at all. But I am a warrior and I keep it going for us."

The woman gave birth at home with a doctor and a nurse present.

Despite it seeming impossible, Moraes claimed that she got pregnant and even gained weight during her pregnancy.

“It's true, Marcelo got me pregnant. He didn't take care of himself and he didn't use a condom,” Moraes said. “He got me pregnant. I took the test – it was positive. I couldn't believe it.”

She further claimed that she went through labor, however, it wasn’t painful.

She gave birth to a rag doll baby at home in 35 minutes where a doctor and a nurse had been there to assist her.

“Seeing the placenta and the umbilical cord and the blood made it all real,” she said.

It appears that people have questioned her situation with Marcelo, however, she is stern in her beliefs.

“He was here in 35 minutes and he is great. It really upsets me when people say this is fake. It makes me so angry,” Moraes said.

“I am a woman of character. My father [and] my mother taught me to be honest, to be a good person and not want to take advantage of anything.”

It seems like she is content with her happy ending with her rag doll husband and baby.

Sanika Nalgirkar is a news & entertainment writer at YourTango based in Seattle, Washington. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing from the University of Washington. You can check out some of her writing on her website.