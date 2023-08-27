Airbnb Host Threatens To Find Tenant's Home Address Who Left Him A 4-Star Review – 'I Have Your Picture, Your Name, And Your Number'

We’ve all heard our share of wild Airbnb stories with nightmare hosts or unacceptable accommodations, but what happened to one woman after she left her honest review of the property she stayed at left her stunned.

On July 18, 2022, the professor from the University of British Columbia, Dr. Alex Moore said in a since-deleted Twitter post that said, "In the interest of my own personal safety as well as public safety, @Airbnb @AirbnbHelp: Can you explain to me and everyone else why the host who sent me this message is still active on your platform? This person is clearly a threat and should not be allowed to host guests.”

The Airbnb host, Brad, had listed a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Vancouver, BC.

According to Moore, the problem started after she left her honest feedback on the place.

“I left a 4/5 review with a positive message, and the host has contacted me at my personal number with increasingly threatening text because my review brought their average rating down from a 5 to a 4.95," she explained.

Though she had not given him the top rating, the professor left positive feedback saying she had enjoyed the stay and would rebook the location if she happened to travel to Vancouver again.

Nevertheless, the Airbnb host took offense to the four-star rating and decided to take action to get the review removed.

The Airbnb host began threatening her.

He started to text Moore repeatedly, demanding that she take the review down. He told her that he had her name, a picture of her, and her phone number and threatened that if she didn’t remove her rating within 48 hours, he would track down her address, and “the fun begins.”

The incident was reported to Airbnb, but no action was taken until authorities got involved.

Alarmed and afraid, Moore contacted the Vancouver Police Department, and they visited the owner to tell him to stop harassing her. At the time, she was hopeful that his license to participate in house-sharing would be revoked. She added to her tweet, stating that Airbnb had a duty to act and to protect guests, upset that Brad’s listing was still active at the time she reported.

Eventually, the company agreed and sent her a message that read, “Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention. We have concluded our investigation and can confirm for you that we have removed the host’s account and listing from Airbnb.”

Moore was satisfied with the outcome and was still working with the business to get a refund due to what she’d had to endure at the hands of the angry property owner. She and Airbnb must have come to an agreement because the educator removed the post later on.

Airbnb does have a policy for vetting hosts.

According to their website, Airbnb does background checks on both hosts and guests. Hosts receive a background check “When the host logs in after creating a listing, or when a stay or experience is booked—whichever comes first”.

This review includes checking for terrorist designations, looking at public records, state and county criminal records, and sex offender registries. Still, a background check can’t account for the one-off situation where someone lashes out.

Moore took the right corrective actions to neutralize the threats and make sure the host didn’t victimize anyone else who chose to stay at their home.

