5 Children Die After Wind Lifts Bouncy Castle 33 Feet In The Air During School Event

Five children have died, with four others in critical condition after a tragic accident at a Tasmania primary school on Thursday morning.

The children had fallen from a bouncy castle at a school event after a strong gust of wind caused it to become airborne.

Five children have been killed and more are fighting for life after a bouncy castle accident in #Tasmania. @rachbaxter9 #9News pic.twitter.com/LFdCaAt9nO — Sammy (@Sammy11180819) December 16, 2021

The school and surrounding community is understandably devastated by the event.

The bouncy castle was lifted 33 feet in the air before the tragedy occured.

Thus, the children sustained fatal injuries when they fell to the ground.

The event at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, was meant to celebrate the end of the year and be a fun event for students and their families.

A few days ago, the school advertised the festivities — including the bouncy castle — on their Facebook page.

The day of the event, immediately following the incident, this was followed by an alarming update.

The paramedics arrived soon after the accident and treated the survivors, and many parents came to pick up the uninjured children and get them away from the horrifying scene as fast as possible.

According to the Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine, "A wind gust had reportedly caused the jumping castle and inflatable balls to lift into the air.”

While certainly not common, there have been fatal bouncy castle incidents like this before.

The thought is horrifying, that something meant to be innocent fun for children could turn deadly if you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Devonport community’s loss is enormous.

Four of the children who lost their lives this morning were in year six — two boys and two girls between 10 and 11 years old, according to Hine.

A fifth child died later in the hospital, police reported, their grade and age unknown.

A local newspaper, the Hobart Mercury, spoke to a parent of a Hillcrest Primary School student who had not been hurt in the event.

"We all feel so heartbroken for the parents involved. And feel guilty that we are also relieved our children were not injured.”

Unsurprisingly, it seems that everyone was distressed and deeply shaken by the event.

Police called the event “deeply distressing,” and several photos taken on the scene by various news outlets present show officers struggling to keep composure after witnessing something so tragic.

The prime minister reached out to those hurt by the tragedy.

Tasmania being an island state of Australia, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reached out to those affected by the event, which he described as “unthinkably heartbreaking,” and tried to lend his own support.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

He said, "Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy, at this time of year, it just breaks your heart.”

He also urged those affected to rally with their support systems for strength in this difficult time: “I just want to say, to the parents and families and friends, all who were there, to the other young children there and witnessing these events, I just pray you'll have great family around you and great friends and you can come through this horrific tragedy."

Additionally, the prime minister posted a tweet to express further condolences.

My heart is breaking for all those impacted by the tragedy at Hillcrest Primary School in Tasmania today.



My prayers are with the family and friends of the children who lost their lives, the injured, the first responders and all those who witnessed this deeply distressing event. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) December 16, 2021

While the community is still reeling from the event, some have hope in the locale’s strength to band together and make it through the loss.

Tasmania state Premier Peter Gutwein said, “I know this is a strong and caring community that will stand together and support one another."

Amanda Hartmann is a writer and editorial intern who writes on various topics such as news and entertainment.