11-Year-Old Survived Plane Crash Thanks To Her Father's Final 'Bear Hug'

An 11-year-old girl, Laney Perdue is the sole survivor in a 5-people plane crash near Lake Michigan.

On Nov. 13, a twin-engine Britton-Norman airplane departed from Charlevoix and crashed while arriving at Welke airport on Beaver Island killing 4 people including Laney’s father, Mike Perdue- a realtor and a father of 4.

The reason for Laney’s survival is her father, Mike. During the crash, Mike hugged Laney tightly trying to protect her even in his last moments.

Ryan Wojan, a friend of Mike's who worked alongside him says, "He cradled her in his arms. She doesn't remember anything, except for her daddy squeezing her so hard."

Her father's hug may have saved her from the plane crash.

Laney’s mother, Christina Perdue didn't know what to expect when she reached the hospital but was assured when she saw Laney.

She was heartbroken and states Mike hugging Laney was her last memory of her father.

"It's her last memory before the crash. We are heartbroken with the loss of my husband, a father, brother, son and friend. He gave the best bear hugs, and I believe he grabbed our daughter and protected her. Our prayers are also with our island community and the other souls lost in the accident."

The mother believes her husband’s embrace saved her daughter.

After the crash, Laney was rushed to a hospital in Grand Rapids where she was suffering from injuries and went through surgeries. However, there were no injuries or wounds on the side her father hugged her.

Christina says “I believe that it would make sense to me that her injuries were on the one side, and the other side was with her dad, that he was holding her” and believes it’s her husband’s ‘bear hug’ that protected her daughter from worse conditions.

Laney is still in the hospital recovering but her injuries aren’t severe.

Wojan commended and recalled his friend, Mike saying "He was always a giver... and was such an important part of the community." and also mentioned how Christina "wanted to be sure that everyone knew who [Mike] was and how he gave his life for his daughter."

The crash killed 4 people.

Other than Mike, there were 3 people who didn't make it. There was a couple, Kate Leese & Adam Kendall, and the pilot of the plane, William Julian. While Leese & Kendall, along with Mike, died in the crash, Julian was rescued by the helicopter crew.

However, while Laney survived, Julian died later. Leese & Kendall were taking their two dogs to the vet, Frank & Baker- who also died in the crash. Leese & Kendall were residents of Beaver Island who had recently moved there after years of travel and were planning to open a vineyard.

A GoFundMe has been established for the family.

As this heartbreaking story of a father saving his daughter has come to light, many people send their prayers to the family and hope for a smooth recovery. In addition, friends of the Perdue family have stepped up and started a fundraiser for Laney on GoFundMe.

Many people have shown support by donating and as of now, the Purdue family have raised $122,138 with the goal of $150,000.

