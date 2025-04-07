Money Mentor Shares The Exact Process He Used To Go From Making $40,000 A Year To $500K

As the cost of living and inflation continue to soar, many people feel as if they are financially drowning and cannot make enough to support themselves. Thankfully, a money mentor explained that earning far more than your current salary requires just a few simple steps that anyone can do! All you need is faith in the process.

The money mentor shared the exact process he used to go from making $40,000 a year to $500K.

Taylor Money, a money mentor and content creator, explained in a TikTok that he used his brilliant method when he was 24 years old to boost his income from $40,000 to $500,000 in just one year. He continues to use it to this day, claiming that the hack more recently raised his income from $100,000 a month to $1 million.

According to Taylor, the process merely consists of the inundation of the subconscious mind, and can be easily replicated.

First, establish a vision statement.

When you first wake up in the morning, Taylor said that you should "direct your conscious mind to the thing that you want via a vision statement." The statement should be hyper-specific and clearly outline the direction you want to go in, how you plan to achieve it, and how you will feel when you succeed.

If you want to achieve a higher income, your vision statement may consist of your desired financial goals, your entrepreneurial plans, and how you will feel when you earn it. Having a concise vision of your financial goals provides you with direction, purpose, and motivation.

Constantly listen to audiobooks.

Listening to audiobooks — particularly those focused on positive affirmations, mindfulness, and spiritual growth — can also promote your financial growth. According to Taylor, when we continuously listen to audiobooks, we put ourselves in a higher vibrational frequency. This, he said, will "keep your mind expanding and believing deeper and deeper that everything is possible."

ViDl Studio | Shutterstock

Two audiobooks Taylor recommends and repeatedly listens to are “The Game of Life and How to Play It” and “The Magic Path of Intuition,” both of which are written by spiritual teacher and metaphysical writer Florence Scovel Shinn.

The key is to be consistent. Even if he is conversing with someone, Taylor said that he always has at least one earbud in at a low volume, listening to his audiobooks.

Read your vision statement out loud with feeling.

Speaking your goals aloud puts them into existence in the physical universe. When you speak your vision, be sure to say it with passion and determination, assuming that all of your desired goals are already a reality.

Right before you go to bed, Taylor recommended reading your vision statement aloud so that you can direct your subconscious mind to think about it even as you sleep.

While you will still have to hustle at work and in your personal life to make positive changes in your financial situation, engaging in Taylor's process may significantly help you achieve that abundance. So, come up with that vision statement, get those audiobooks, and start repeating your vision aloud today!

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.