Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Completely Different Ideas Of What Good Customer Service Looks Like

Two people can go to the same restaurant or high-end boutique and walk out with diametrically opposing opinions about the customer service.

There are many factors that go into the reasons why people prefer being treated the way they do, but age can certainly be one of them. The time you grew up in sets certain standards for etiquette and behavior, so people from different generations are likely to have differing opinions about what they think counts as high-quality customer service.

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers all have their own ideas about what counts as good customer service.

Boomers tend to appreciate customer service that feels personal.

They like being greeted by a friendly employee and having someone take the time to listen to their concerns. Getting passed around between automated systems can be especially frustrating because they're not as tech-savvy as younger generations.

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They want to be valued as an individual rather than treated like another number. Usually, they look for employees who are knowledgeable and willing to go the extra mile to help. A simple phone call with someone who actually solves their problem can leave a lasting impression.

Gen X believes good customer service means getting straight to the point.

This generation doesn't want to spend 20 minutes explaining a problem to someone who keeps putting them on hold when all they need is a simple solution. No matter where they go or why they are talking to a service professional, they want the process to be as quick and painless as possible.

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They're pretty comfortable figuring things out on their own, so they don't want someone holding their hand through every step. They expect a helpful employee to know what they're doing and be willing to fix it. A little patience and competence can prevent an unnecessary back-and-forth.

Millennials want customer service to simply be easy to access.

Most millennials are good at using apps and live chats without much thought. If a company lets them easily track an order or fix a billing issue without speaking to someone directly, they're still likely to walk away satisfied.

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Still, they appreciate feeling heard when something goes wrong. Generic apologies followed by no actual solution won't cut it for this generation. What's important is that businesses take responsibility and make things right.

Gen Z associates good customer service with convenience.

Gen Z is pretty used to getting information instantly, so waiting on hold or dealing with a confusing website will probably frustrate them pretty quickly. When they reach out to a business, they expect to get answers promptly without having to jump through a bunch of hoops.

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But speed isn't everything. It's particularly noteworthy when a company makes the experience feel genuine and personal. A little personality and an honest explanation can turn the whole thing around.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.