Especially as a wave of mental health concerns continues for many Americans, alongside economic and sociopolitical struggles, it's no surprise that many people feel as though they're suffering without support in the current state of the world.

So, while your life might feel somewhat inconvenient and uncertain, if you can do certain things right now, you're doing way better than most Americans. Of course, certain issues carry more weight, and not everyone's suffering can be encapsulated by statistics and tangible loss, but hopefully this serves as a positive reminder of everything you have to be grateful for. Feel your struggles and experience your fear, but don't forget to make space for gratitude, especially in the current state of our lives.

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If you can do these 10 things right now, you're doing way better than most Americans

1. You can afford bills without stress

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According to a Ramsey report, more than half of Americans have struggled with paying their rent month to month, with another 34% arguing they've lost sleep in the past few months worrying about bills and money. So, even if paying rent or affording groceries has been more difficult in the past year, if you can make and afford bills on a regular basis without constantly worrying and stressing, you're doing better than most Americans.

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Especially for young adults and families who are stuck in a cycle of debt, forced to use credit cards and loans to afford their basic necessities despite working full-time, it's clear that economic turmoil and money stress are spreading quickly to more than just overspenders and financially irresponsible folks.

2. You sleep in a safe bed every night

With homelessness rates rising by nearly 30% in the past 7 years, it's no surprise that more people are worried about their housing situation today. With the average person being just a single missed paycheck away from experiencing homelessness themselves, a once-far-away thought is now a worry they face in real life.

Especially as rent costs continue to rise and more people are suffering at the hands of rising prices and inflation, if you don't have to worry about having a safe space to sleep or money to pay for rent, you're doing better than most.

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3. You have money in a savings account

Nearly half of Americans don't have any kind of emergency savings account, so even if they can afford everyday costs, one unexpected vet bill or ER trip will throw their sense of stability entirely off track.

Especially considering optimism helps to boost a person's ability to save money, in the current economy and world, where so many are worried, stressed, and frustrated, there's an added barrier to saving for emergencies. So, if you don't worry about unexpected costs or emergencies nonstop without a savings account to protect you, your ability to save isn't a boring burden. It's a superpower.

4. You can take a day off easily

Whether it's having the privileges of flexible, hybrid jobs that allow workers to go to appointments or pick up kids without losing money, or simply being able to take PTO or a sick day without missing income for bills at the end of the month, if you can rest and take vacations without stress, you're doing better than most Americans right now.

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Most workers even have a second job or form of income to afford their bills, so it's not surprising that they can't afford to take time off, especially if they're being paid hourly without benefits.

5. You can afford childcare

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The average family pays more for childcare than for their children's college education in the current state of the economy. So, if you can afford to go on a date night and pay a babysitter or work full-time while bringing a child to daycare, you're more financially secure than it might seem.

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While some can rely on an at-home parent or loved ones to support childcare, most need to take pay cuts or rely on unsafe situations to simply work a regular job. That's why time is such a commodity in today's world. Wealthy people can rely on their choice of time and outsourcing labor with money to offset rising childcare costs, but the average person is stuck without many alternatives.

6. You own a car and maintain it

On top of expected costs like insurance and gas, the average person pays around $575 extra in unexpected costs to own a car every month. So, many low-income and middle-class families are needing to resort to single-car households and public transportation to make ends meet, because if they're already struggling with basic necessities, managing unexpected maintenance and rising gas costs is unsustainable.

Of course, if owning a car or multiple vehicles is affordable for you right now, you're somewhat privileged. However, even if you can sell your cars and safely rely on accessible public transportation to supplement that need, you're doing better than the average American.

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7. You buy little treats

While it might seem harmless and silly to grab dessert from the corner store or buy a little treat for yourself while celebrating something, the average person is stretched so thin financially that they can't afford any extra expenses. From toys for your kids to presents for a birthday party, the joy and gratitude that come from these little expenses are things most people can't afford.

Of course, impulsively buying treats all the time isn't healthy, but even people who have the financial freedom to do that are better off than people struggling with loneliness, mental health issues, and frustration from having no disposable income.

8. You take care of your mental health

Traditional healthcare and preventative care are growing unaffordable for the average person, but even affording mental health care like a therapist is increasingly impossible, even for the people who need it most. While some people can afford to sacrifice and cut back on expenses to take care of their bodies and minds in these ways, most simply can't cut back on any more basic necessities.

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Especially when money stress and financial problems keep people at risk for mental health struggles, it's a shame that they are also the least likely to seek help with financial barriers in place. So, if you can regularly see a therapist or consult with your doctor without worrying about bills and copays, you have something to be grateful for.

9. You have pockets of peace and quiet

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According to a 2023 study, lower income is often associated with poorer mental health, not only because of literal money stress and barriers, but because of the lack of freedom, choice, and time. Low-income people can't find moments of alone time and peace during the day, often because they don't have the privilege of being able to slow down.

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They may not even have a private space or home to rest for a few moments without worrying about money, safety, or stress. Considering rest and mindfulness are such important parts of our mental health, if you have the space to appreciate them amid the day, don't overlook them.

10. You have support to turn to

There are hundreds of studies and research to suggest that our country is experiencing a serious "epidemic of loneliness" amid stress, financial struggles, a lack of community, and entitlement. Most people feel incredibly lonely, without anyone or anything to turn to for a moment of respite.

Whether you blame it on the deterioration of third spaces or chronic stress sweeping through most households, you're incredibly lucky if you still have a person or community to rely on for help. Even if it's nothing tangible, like money or resources, if you have someone to listen, support, and love you, you have something to be incredibly appreciative of.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.