I’ve never been wealthy. Though I wish I could relate to certain experiences the mega-rich get, I have not. These are things that make everything from travel to the daily commute easier. It separates them from the rest of humanity.

Truly wealthy people have opportunities that many of us will never experience. From traveling by private plane to VIP access to the best events, these individuals have opportunities many of us can only dream about. It sets them apart from the rest of humanity. While most of us can’t understand the life they live, we are often envious. These high-class experiences seem incredible, and only the ultra-wealthy get to have them.

These are 11 high-class experiences that separate truly wealthy people from the rest of humanity

1. Private plane travel

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I don’t know about you, but many of my travel worries would be easily fixed if I had my own plane. Of course, it’s not great for the environment, and not something I’d ever be able to afford, but a girl can dream! Traveling by private plane is a luxury, and only the truly wealthy get to experience it. Imagine you felt like going to Europe one day, and easily could do so by hopping on your private jet? It would be incredible, right? For some, it’s a reality that separates them from the rest of humanity.

According to Jettly, a private flight company, there are approximately 22,000 private planes in service worldwide. Individuals and private companies are the majority owners of these planes.

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2. Yachting

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Luxury yachts are something I’ve only seen on TV shows. When most of us think of yachts, we picture celebrities. From designers like Diane von Furstenberg to athletes like David Beckham, luxury boats are often associated with the ultra-wealthy. There is something about floating on a boat in the middle of the ocean that just feels unattainable to certain people. Many of us are struggling to maintain our finances on land, let alone funding sea travel!

Never been on a yacht? You’re not alone here. This is an experience that separates the truly wealthy from the rest of humanity.

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3. VIP experiences

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We’ve all seen celebrities out and about at some of the most exclusive events. From award shows like the Oscars and the Grammys, to big events we all wish we could see in person, such as the Super Bowl or Wimbledon. Most of us have to settle for watching these things unfold on TV. The ultra-wealthy, however, are often guests of honor. It’s a perk that comes with having free-flowing cash.

Whether they’re at the same concert as you but backstage and being ushered through private doors, or somewhere you could only dream of experiencing, the truly wealthy live large. VIP experiences are expected with their high earnings. Most of us will never understand that level of wealth. The ultra-wealthy use their power to experience only the best.

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4. Personal staffing

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If I had endless funds, I would hire someone to do my laundry. It’s a chore I can’t stand doing. Some people have never folded clean clothes in their lives. They have access to personal staff who get their chores done for them. Instead of wasting time cooking or cleaning, they pay someone else to do it for them. Many of us may wish we could do this. However, it’s something that only the truly wealthy get to experience.

If you’re a fan of any reality shows that profile wealthy individuals, you’ll notice they always have a big team of personal staff. From butlers to assistants and chefs, they have extra hands on deck at all times. It separates them from the rest of humanity.

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5. Elite education

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Having the best education at their fingertips, the ultra-wealthy are often favored when it comes to getting into elite colleges. Whether it’s because they were exposed to high-quality education from the moment they entered grade school, or because their parents may be alumni, wealthy people seem to struggle with education far less than the average person. If the child of the truly wealthy applies to a university, there is a good chance they will be admitted. Being rich can be a foot in the door for some people.

"Elite colleges have long been filled with the children of the richest families: At Ivy League schools, one in six students has parents in the top 1 percent," says Aatish Bhatia, Claire Cain Miller, and Josh Katz for the New York Times. According to a study, they found, "applicants with the same SAT or ACT score, children from families in the top 1 percent were 34 percent more likely to be admitted than the average applicant, and those from the top 0.1 percent were more than twice as likely to get in."

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6. The best wardrobe

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It feels like fashion moves a mile a minute. What is in style one day is suddenly out the next. Then, like clockwork, things that were out come back in again. It can be hard to keep a well-stocked wardrobe when the trends are shifting.

When someone has an unlimited budget, they can keep their closet up to date with the latest fashion. For many of us, we have to prioritize paying bills over restocking our closets. This is a luxury that separates the truly wealthy from the rest of humanity. It’s not something many of us can relate to.

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7. Spending money without worrying about finances

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I don’t know about you, but I always have a mental list running of things I would buy if money weren’t an issue. From little household items I don’t necessarily need, but definitely want, to bigger items like a new car, there are always hopeful purchases swirling around in my head. For some people, this list can become a reality. The ultra-wealthy have disposable income that the rest of humanity doesn’t have. They can shop until they drop, because finances are not a major concern.

While some people may struggle with compulsive spending, the truly wealthy can justify their spending. They likely have the money and the space for the items they are buying.

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8. Luxury travel destinations

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Many of us grew up vacationing locally. Whether it was camping a few hours from home or hitting the beach nearby, our summer vacations were humble. Some of us rarely got to go on vacations at all, let alone on luxury travel to exotic destinations. We’ve all seen the private islands or luxury vacation homes the ultra-wealthy own. It’s not something many of us can relate to.

The truly wealthy can go wherever they want, whenever they want. Vacations are part of their lifestyle. From St. Barts to Aspen, the truly rich can jetset whenever they want to.

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9. Outsourcing tasks

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Do you have something on your to-do list that you keep putting off? Maybe it's something simple like a chore, or a more complex situation like a home repair. Whatever it is, it’s likely keeping you up at night knowing you have to tackle it at some point. I know I have things like that in the back of my mind.

The ultra-wealthy, on the other hand, can outsource tasks. Instead of doing it themselves, they may hire someone to do it.

Some truly wealthy people may have staff specifically to handle tasks for them. Whether it’s an on-hand handyman or an assistant who can take care of various errands, they are lucky to have someone help them with those annoying tasks.

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10. Exclusive clubs

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Members-only clubs. These are words that I’ve never even thought of. I’m barely able to form a book club of my own friends, let alone a private, members-only one. For the truly wealthy, these are exclusive, luxury experiences. While many of us have been in clubs, there was likely an open invitation. These clubs have applications and various requirements that must be met. It’s not something most of humanity is familiar with.

“When the economy is down, people with wealth are a little bit more not as comfortable walking around into random places,” a source who chose to stay anonymous told Salon. “So they prefer to have private environments.”

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11. True autonomy

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Many of us crave true autonomy. This is the idea that we have control over our days from start to finish. We make our own decisions and do not have to answer to anyone else. However, many of us are kept on a schedule. Most likely, we are working people who have to follow another person’s schedule. Whether it’s our boss, our families, or our responsibilities, we may feel like we are living under someone else’s thumb. It can be stressful.

When someone is truly wealthy, they are likely their own bosses, if they work at all. This allows them true autonomy. If they want to do something at any time of day, they are capable of doing so. It’s a lifestyle many of us dream of.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.