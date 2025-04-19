We're all looking for easy ways to attract wealth that don't require taking on a second, third, or fourth job. Given the state of our economy and the rising cost of living, it doesn't hurt to try some out-of-the-box tactics, like utilizing manifestation hacks or carrying specific crystals.

Karuna, a Feng Shui master from Tibet, shared one such hack, and it only involves our phones — or more specifically, our phone cases. Since most of us keep our devices close, if not on our bodies, at all times, attempting this trick is a no-brainer.

Here's how to effortlessly attract more money into your life using your phone case:

"You may not know this, but your phone case can actually help attract wealth," Karuna began in her video. "Nowadays, we all rely on our phones. Whether it's the first thing you pick up in the morning or the tool you use during breaks, your phone is always in your hands."

She explained that all you have to do is place a dollar bill inside your phone case. Having this on hand at all times actively tells the universe that you're open to receiving financial success.

To enhance your attraction to wealth, fold the bill into a small triangle.

Don't haphazardly stick the crumpled bill in your phone case. If you want the best results, neatly fold it into a small triangle.

"In feng Shui, the triangle symbolizes stability, which can help you accumulate wealth steadily," Karuna explained. "Remember this method and give it a try. Over time, you'll notice your financial luck truly improving."

The triangle symbol has great meaning in many cultures. It's one of the most basic shapes that exists everywhere we look. In Feng Shui specifically, triangles are meant to bring upward motion. Putting money in your phone in the shape of a triangle triggers the vibration of wealth and reminds the universe to bestow abundance and invite different financial opportunities.

To boost your financial attraction even further, opt for a green or gold phone case. In Feng Shui, these colors represent growth, prosperity, wealth, and abundance.

Most people are worried about their financial futures.

Nowadays, a majority of people are stressed about money, especially given President Donald Trump's looming tariffs.

According to a Mind over Money survey by Capital One and The Decision Lab, 77% of Americans reported feeling anxious about their financial situations. An additional 58% admitted to feeling that finances are controlling their lives, while 52% have difficulty controlling their money-related worries. Specifically, people worry about not having enough money to retire, keeping up with the cost of living, and managing their debt.

While this is not an excuse to quit your job or stop investing, there is no harm in trying a bit of feng shui to attract even more money your way. So, why not fold a dollar bill and put it in your phone case? At worst, nothing happens, and at best, it might just lead to a much-needed improvement in your finances!

