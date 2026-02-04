If You Say These 6 Things A Lot, Psychology Says You Tend To Think Like A Wealthy Person

How we think and talk to ourselves can make or break our progress. Most of us think we’re struggling to find the best money-making system, and because we haven’t, that’s why we’re not making money. In most cases, no. It’s your mind that’s getting in the way.

Financial psychologist Dr. Brad Klontz discovered that your deep-down beliefs about money have a direct connection to how much you actually earn and what you're worth financially. Your thinking can sabotage you from making good money, from youth to old age. If these phrases show up a lot in your everyday conversations, you might already be thinking like a wealthy person — even without realizing.

If you say these 6 things regularly, psychology says you think like someone who often ends up wealthy:

1. 'I'm okay with losing money'

Most people tie money to their self-worth. So they are terrified of losing it. You can’t possibly make money if you can’t stomach the idea of losing money. Making money always takes some degree of risk. Embrace the idea that you’ll be just fine if you lose money.

Research by financial experts found that people willing to take financial risk end up with significantly higher net worth across all age groups. Your ability to handle potential losses without panicking is actually one of the strongest predictors of building wealth over time.

2. 'What is the source of my money?'

Karolina Grabowska www.kaboompics.com / Pexels

When we get clear about the source of our money, we start getting creative about ways to exchange value for money with the right people. Who are those people who stand to fall in love with the products and services you provide? Where are they? What do they look like? How can you get in front of them?

Marketing research shows that businesses that clearly identify their specific target customers can create more effective strategies and see better sales results than those trying to appeal to everyone. When you know exactly who needs what you offer and where to find them, you can focus your resources on the people most likely to become loyal customers.

3. 'I'm at peace with making a lot money'

Many of us create major conflict internally because we think there’s something tasteless about making it. We are brought up to associate money-creation with greed. Up to you, but you’ll never create wealth that way.

How about seeing money as a tool to improve not only your own life, but the lives of those around you? Money has the power to do this, and when you see it that way, it becomes a lot easier to want to make a lot of it.

4. 'There is no shame in making money'

Mohamed hamdi / Pexels

No one gained anything from an unsold product or service. The world lost when you didn’t create, share, and sell your art. No one gained from someone who stayed poor. Income changes lives and lifts people out of unnecessary hardship. When you provide a service, you change a life.

You’re changing lives when you bring in money to support, educate, nurture, and treat your family. Everyone wins when you have more money that can be put towards a vital charity.

5. 'How can I make money?'

You’re far more capable of making money than you think. If you’re like most people, you’re continually in a panic about cash flow. If you lack money, you need to be creative, not stressed like a headless chicken. Sit down, relax, and reflect on this question: ‘If making money was easy for me, what would that look like?’

See what comes up. Your mind is surprisingly resourceful when relaxed. Brainstorm, write it down. You will likely find many ways you can make money quickly and easily. You can do more than you think.

6. 'I am not my money'

You have nothing to do with the amount of money you have. The amount you have depends on what money-making activities you have incorporated into your life. That’s it. It has nothing to do with you personally, so stop making it about you.

You’re not weak because you don’t have much. Neither are you superior because you have millions. It’s all about your system. So detach YOU from your money, and you will be far freer in creating it.

It’s easy to think that making money should be tedious and unpleasant. We’re brought up associating stuffy work environments or painful, back-breaking graft with making money. But what if making money were enjoyable?

What if you could enjoy making money even if you didn’t have all the answers all the time? What if making a sale was fun because you knew the value your customer would receive? When you know what good money can represent and don’t make it personal, money suddenly becomes interesting.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.