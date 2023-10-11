A Super Simple Sleep Calculator Could Be The Secret To Waking Up On Time

In the relentless bustle of our everyday lives, sleep is something both precious and needed in order to be a functioning human being.

Many of us probably find ourselves struggling to figure out what time we should be going to bed every night so that we can not only wake up on time but wake up feeling energized. But there may be a simple solution to all of our problems.

A simple sleep calculator could be the key to finally waking up on time.

If you've ever found yourself going to bed early and still feeling groggy and exhausted once you wake up to go to work, someone has created something called a sleep calculator that could be the answer to finally getting that good night's rest.

The calculator apparently takes into consideration our sleep cycles rather than the number of hours that we are asleep. If you find yourself waking up at the wrong time during a sleep cycle, you'll be even more tired — even if you were sleeping for longer.

The way the sleep calculator works is pretty simple. All you have to do is plug in the desired time that you need to be awake in the morning, and it'll do all of the extra work for you, including telling you the two suggested times that you should be going to sleep.

"The average human takes 15 minutes to fall asleep," the calculator informs you.

So, let's say you need to be up at 7:15 a.m. The sleep calculator will suggest that you get in bed between 10:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Not only that, but it also explains that if you find yourself waking up either at 1:00 a.m., 2:30 a.m., 4:00 a.m., or 5:30 a.m., then you'll "rise in between 90-minute sleep cycles."

"A good night’s sleep consists of 5-6 complete sleep cycles," the calculator advises.

Nearly every single American adult has reported not being able to get enough sleep at night.

The struggle for a good night's sleep has become a collective battle for many Americans.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults need at least seven hours of solid sleep a night. Having irregular sleeping patterns could lead to serious health complications, including increased risk of heart disease, dementia, obesity, and mood disorders such as depression and anxiety.

Per the CDC, about 1 in 3 adults in the United States reported not getting enough rest or sleep every day. Nearly 40% of adults report falling asleep during the day without meaning to at least once a month. Also, an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans have chronic, or ongoing, sleep disorders.

In an interview with CNN, Dr. Cheri D. Mah, a sleep physician, recommended trying to keep a regular sleep schedule as a means to make sure that we're fully rested by the time we need to wake up.

"Our bodies like regularity and will anticipate sleep with a regular sleep schedule,” Mah advised. “As a reminder, set a daily alarm on your phone to go off 30 minutes before you want to start your wind-down routine.”

In a world where sleep is often sacrificed for a life of productivity and working until we feel physically burnt out, the simplicity and accessibility of something like a sleep calculator can present a glimmer of hope for those yearning for a more balanced and restful life, so that they can be the best versions of themselves once they are awake and off to tackle the day ahead.

It's a reminder that self-care is not only a luxury but a necessity, because without a proper night's sleep, we won't ever be able to achieve a harmonious and balanced lifestyle.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.