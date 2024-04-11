Love brings fear, and fear rejects love.
By Meenu Mehrotra
There isn't any wrong place to look for love. Love can be found all around you. Yet, true love can fail to manifest if you are not in touch with yourself. Love is out there waiting for you to find it, but you won't find true love until you have the abilities needed for love within yourself.
You won't find true love until you do these 5 tiny things:
1. You are no longer afraid of getting your heart broken.
You have reached a stage in your life where finding or going after true love is far more valuable than the obstacles (read heartbreaks) on the way. Your focus is clear and straight to reach out to that one soul who is meant to share their soul with you.
2. You understand and believe that nothing lasts forever except the love inside of you.
Neither relationships nor friendships last forever — everything is transient. People change, and so do feelings and belief systems; even human cells change every seven years. So, whatever makes you grow is the best for you. This realization has dawned on you and you embrace everything fully and completely.
3. You're not afraid to commit because the fear of rejection or sadness has left you.
You are courageous enough to walk toward what gives you joy and peace, even if it involves commitment. You don't look at commitment as a bondage of your free spirit, but you take it as a natural step towards the one you love. Commitment doesn't mean marriage, or a live-in situation necessarily, but granting emotional space to someone special in your life, which you will not share with anyone else.
4. You feel free, alive, joyous, and ready to break all shackles within yourself.
You feel an amazing energy inside of you that stems out of deep faith in the universe and the goodness of life. No obstacle or trouble or grief or sorrow can put you down for long. You are raring to go and experience life intensely and fully.
5. You are open to learning all the lessons that life has to offer quickly but truly.
You act wisely and maturely and look at every life experience as a stepping stone towards your inner self.
Whether it's a lesson of patience, tolerance, trust, or anything else, you learn it from each soul crossing your path and from the one sent to teach you that lesson. For you, every experience is a call for reaching your higher self. Get in touch with your higher self, and love will ring true all around you once you have dispelled the fear love brings and freed yourself to be open.
Meenu Mehrotra's work has appeared in national magazines and newspapers. She is a Certified Archetypal Consultant and Certified Angel Card Reader.