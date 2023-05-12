You Were The Guy I Never Saw Coming, But I'm Glad You're Here

By Emma Spear

I really didn’t know what to think of you when we first met.

I heard about you from mutual friends and I knew that you were a guy with a name. But, other than that, I didn’t know much about you.

I had no idea who you were or how you treated others. I just knew that you seemed somewhat nice, but also rather distant.

I just assumed that you would be another face — someone to know and possibly remember in years to come.

Or maybe I wouldn’t, who knew? But, one day something changed and you started talking to me.

Your voice blew me away and I couldn’t believe the kindness you showed from the start. From that day, our relationship only grew.

I started seeing this funny, intelligent, respectful, and incredibly kind person.

You became someone that I’d gravitate towards in a room, because you could always make me smile. You made me feel so comfortable that I could be myself around you without hesitation.

I couldn’t believe this was happening. There was so much about you that I didn’t realize beforehand.

Like how when you smile it takes up your whole face and makes your eyes light up. Or how you have this really contagious laugh that is so light and melodic it just makes you want to laugh along with it.

And I didn’t realize that you were the guy I’d end up falling for.

You’re so different from the others I’ve been interested in. But, there’s something about you that just pulls me in more and more whenever I see you.

I never realized how much it would make my day to receive a smile from you or how the small, pointless conversations we’d have would make my day even more. I didn’t think you would really mean anything to me.

I never expected to find someone like you who completely flipped my world around.

And I don’t just fall for any guy. It usually takes so long that by the time it happens, they’re usually gone.

But, you’ve stuck around a lot longer than I expected you ever would.

I never thought that you would be anything more than just another face and I certainly didn’t think you would mean anything to me. But I was wrong.

I’m so glad that I was wrong because you’re an amazing person. In fact, you are a person that should be in my life. And I’m hoping that you’re a person that will remain in it.

I hope that we stay in each other’s lives for a long time, despite where it takes us.

I hope that it’s you and me at the end of all this, but if it’s not, I still hope that we stay in each other’s lives for a very long time.

And if for some reason we don’t, please just know that you made an impression on me. You were the guy that I never saw coming. And now, you’re the one that I’m glad came my way.

Emma Spear is a student, paraeducator, writer, and contributor to Unwritten. She has a passion for writing about mental health, self-care, and education.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.