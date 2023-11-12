The 6 Words That Lure Him In Online, According To Research

If you're one of the many thousands of men and women using online dating in the hopes of finding your match, then you have to realize that in that sea of all those people, you need a profile that's going to stand out.

While everyone loves to include things about how they love travel, how they're great with animals, and brag-worthy tidbits like how they had a heart-to-heart with the Dalai Lama; these are not the things that really grab anyone's attention. It's great that you hung out with the Dalai Lama and talked about his BFF Richard Gere with him, but in the end, no one really cares. What really matters are word choices, and I can promise you that neither Richard Gere nor Dalai Lama are on that list of words.

Sweet seduction: These words lure him in online, says research.

A new study found that when it comes to luring in a potential date, it's not about where you've been or who knows. Instead, it's about who you are and the words you use to describe yourself. The study done by eHarmony took a look at 12,000 online profiles to see which top 10 words, being used by both men and women, were the money shots, or as the researchers call them, words with the "date factor."

Coming in at number one (46 percent) of the enticing words you, ladies, should be used to seduce a dude in your profile was "sweet."

Yes, more than anything men are looking for a "sweet" woman, but honestly, who’s going to admit they're a horribly mean bitch in their profile?

Following "sweet," we have "ambitious" (39 percent), "thoughtful" (30 percent), "spontaneous" (30 percent), "physically fit" (22 percent), and rounding out the top six was "funny" (21 percent).

On the other hand, the number one word guys use that really gets the ladies excited to click on a profile is "physically fit" at 69 percent. Well then. I thought for sure "funny" would be number one for the ladies, but maybe I really am the only one who'd take Zach Galifianakis over Bradley Cooper any day. However, the study did find that women preferred a man's actual description of himself over his photo, which is awesome because most people look awful in those dating profile pictures, especially when they choose to include a photo of themselves with someone else but blurred out that person instead. Can we say creepy?

Women at least need to be somewhat attractive, before those keywords will even trigger a man's interest because only 43 percent to 46 percent will give you the time of day on words alone. Because you know, dudes are still dudes.

So what have we learned from this study? If you're a woman you better be relatively good-looking, sweet, ambitious, and know how to tell a joke. If you're a dude, you should have a body like Zac Efron. Yeah, I can totally see many love connections in the future of all online daters, totally.

Amanda Chatel is an essayist and intimacy health writer for Yourtango, Shape Magazine, Hello Giggles, Glamour, and Harper's Bazaar.