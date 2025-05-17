Women With These 3 Rare Traits Are Wildly Intriguing To Men, According To Psychology

Men are attracted to happy women. It’s refreshing for a man to be around an upbeat lady who gives off good vibes. Plus, you want to be happy for your well-being, too.

Men naturally gravitate toward positive, upbeat women. Conversely, men tend to pull away when you’re always wallowing in sinking feelings. It boils down to this: Happy people naturally attract. A study from The American Psychological Association (APA) indicated that "both men and women jointly shape romantic relationship satisfaction with no gender differences in the magnitude of these effects."

Here are three rare traits of women who are wildly intriguing to men, according to psychology:

1. Lightheartedness

She is optimistic, soft in nature, calm, and collected. A positive woman isn’t easily irritated or triggered by events, surroundings, or people. She views life and the world through a positive lens that makes her see everything from a beautiful and optimistic perspective. She avoids negativity and doesn't make close-minded remarks or judgments about herself, her man, or others.

As with happiness, optimism is a joint effort in relationships. A study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology showed, "optimism was linked to satisfying and happy romantic relationships, and a substantial portion of this association was mediated by reports of cooperative problem solving."

2. Compassion

Dragana Gordic via Shutterstock

A happy woman is someone devoid of judgment. She has learned to accept herself fully and thus is accepting of others. She always comes at life from a place of compassion and understanding and accepts her man fully. She doesn’t point fingers at him and say things like, “You should be more like this ..." or "I wish you would change this ..."

A truly happy woman is the person with the least number of “shoulds” because she gracefully accepts her man as he is and is pleased with what he can offer her and their relationship; otherwise, she wouldn't choose to be with him.

Research from the APA explored how bridging the gap between initial attraction and well-functioning communal relationships produces a dance of relationship initiation using self-presentation as a good partner, self-protection from rejection, and evaluation as simultaneous goals.

3. Inability to be defined by a single trait

She is not so much concerned with what a man does or doesn’t do. While this may sound counterintuitive, it's because she always believes in her worth and is grounded with the fact that she is loved (and loves herself!) no matter what.

That's why she feels comfortable when her man hangs out with friends, or even when he misses a day of conversation with her from time to time. She encourages him to have his "me time" and is understanding of his passions.

And despite his occasional need for independence, she still welcomes him with open and loving arms and a smiling face — because happy women don't make a man the center of their lives. They have too much else going for them.

So if you are constantly having relationship issues, then it's time to do some self-reflection and take a look at your inner happiness meter.

A lot of women think smiling and laughing are signs of happiness in a man's eyes. The truth is, these actions are not enough to give off a positive impression. It's possible to have a calm face, but still give off an aura of happiness. Even a blank facial expression can exude joy. A truly happy woman emits positive vibes that come from within herself.

Women are the emotional leaders in a relationship, which is why happy women have happy relationships. Like attracts like. So, focus on your inner happiness first to finally achieve the happy and fulfilling relationship of your dreams.

Gem Villamin is a love, dating, and life coach, and a feminine energy healer. She specializes in helping women attract love and heal broken relationships.